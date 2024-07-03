Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    35-year-old employee of Delhi’s Karnataka Bhavan commits suicide in Bengaluru’s Hosahalli due to depression

    MB Maruti, a 35-year-old Karnataka Bhavan employee from Ballari, tragically took his own life in Hosahalli, Bengaluru. He had been dealing with mental distress and recently returned from Delhi. Leaving his wife to care for his parents, he was found hanging from a tamarind tree. The community mourns his loss and stresses the need for mental health support.

    A 35-year-old employee hailing from Ballari and working at the Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi allegedly took his own life in Bengaluru's Hosahalli. Identified as MB Maruti, the young man was found hanging from a tamarind tree on the outskirts of Hosahalli early on Monday morning.

    MB Maruti, the son of retired teacher Ramanna from Ayyanahalli, had been grappling with mental distress, according to reports. His wife, who complained to the Hosahalli police station, stated that Maruti had recently returned to Bengaluru from Delhi along with her. Subsequently, he travelled to Challakere, leaving his wife behind to care for his elderly parents in Ayyanahalli.

    Bengaluru: Gold’s gym receptionist allegedly commits suicide at Dasarahalli, UDR registered

    The incident has left Maruti's family and loved ones devastated, with the anguish palpable among them. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to Maruti's tragic decision.

    This unfortunate incident underscores the importance of mental health awareness and support systems for individuals facing emotional turmoil. The community in Ayyanahalli and beyond mourns the loss of a beloved son and colleague, remembering Maruti for his dedicated service and the impact he had on those around him.

