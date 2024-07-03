Bengaluru: Gold’s gym receptionist allegedly commits suicide at Dasarahalli, UDR registered

In Dasarahalli, Bengaluru, Shravani, a receptionist at 8th Mile Gold’s Gym, tragically took her own life after falling ill at work, suspected to be from poisoning. Meanwhile, in Cox Town, Bengaluru, Ajith, an ITC factory employee, was brutally murdered over alleged unpaid debts, sparking a police investigation.

In a tragic incident at Dasarahalli, Bengaluru, a young woman named Shravani, who worked as a receptionist at the 8th Mile Gold’s Gym, has reportedly taken her own life. The incident, which occurred two days ago, has left the community in shock.

According to sources, Shravani suddenly began vomiting when she arrived for work earlier in the day. Concerned colleagues rushed her to a nearby hospital, but despite their efforts, she passed away without receiving treatment. Initial investigations suggest that Shravani may have consumed poison, leading to suspicions of suicide.



The case has been registered under Unnatural Death Report (UDR) at the Bagalgunte Police Station. Shravani, originally from Davangere, was residing in a rented accommodation in Bagalgunte, Dasarahalli.

In a tragic incident unfolding near Coxtown in Bengaluru today, Wednesday, a 35-year-old man named Ajith fell victim to a brutal attack by unknown assailants. Ajith, employed at an ITC factory, met his untimely demise as he returned home from work.

The assailants, reportedly armed with weapons, launched a vicious assault on Ajith near Doddagunte, within the jurisdiction of the Pulakeshinagar police station. Police officials promptly responded to the scene, initiating a thorough investigation into the chilling crime.



According to sources, Ajith was ambushed in front of his residence in Banaswadi, moments after he had finished his shift at a nearby shed. It is suspected that the motive behind the heinous act might be linked to financial disputes, as Ajith was known to lend money on interest.

Witnesses suggest that a group of four to five individuals attacked Ajith while he was changing clothes, possibly after he was confronted over unpaid debts. Previous altercations over financial matters further fuel suspicions that the assailants harboured a grudge against Ajith.

