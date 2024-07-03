Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Gold’s gym receptionist allegedly commits suicide at Dasarahalli, UDR registered

    In Dasarahalli, Bengaluru, Shravani, a receptionist at 8th Mile Gold’s Gym, tragically took her own life after falling ill at work, suspected to be from poisoning. Meanwhile, in Cox Town, Bengaluru, Ajith, an ITC factory employee, was brutally murdered over alleged unpaid debts, sparking a police investigation.

    Bengaluru Gold s gym receptionist allegedly commits self death at Dasarahalli UDR registered vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

    In a tragic incident at Dasarahalli, Bengaluru, a young woman named Shravani, who worked as a receptionist at the 8th Mile Gold’s Gym, has reportedly taken her own life. The incident, which occurred two days ago, has left the community in shock.

    According to sources, Shravani suddenly began vomiting when she arrived for work earlier in the day. Concerned colleagues rushed her to a nearby hospital, but despite their efforts, she passed away without receiving treatment. Initial investigations suggest that Shravani may have consumed poison, leading to suspicions of suicide.

    Alappuzha murder case update: FIR names Kala's husband as prime accused

    The case has been registered under Unnatural Death Report (UDR) at the Bagalgunte Police Station. Shravani, originally from Davangere, was residing in a rented accommodation in Bagalgunte, Dasarahalli.

    ITC factory employee brutally murdered over alleged unpaid debts at Cox town in Bengaluru

    In a tragic incident unfolding near Coxtown in Bengaluru today, Wednesday, a 35-year-old man named Ajith fell victim to a brutal attack by unknown assailants. Ajith, employed at an ITC factory, met his untimely demise as he returned home from work.

    The assailants, reportedly armed with weapons, launched a vicious assault on Ajith near Doddagunte, within the jurisdiction of the Pulakeshinagar police station. Police officials promptly responded to the scene, initiating a thorough investigation into the chilling crime.

    Bengaluru: Lovers commit suicide by jumping into lake near NICE road allegedly due to parental disapproval

    According to sources, Ajith was ambushed in front of his residence in Banaswadi, moments after he had finished his shift at a nearby shed. It is suspected that the motive behind the heinous act might be linked to financial disputes, as Ajith was known to lend money on interest.

    Witnesses suggest that a group of four to five individuals attacked Ajith while he was changing clothes, possibly after he was confronted over unpaid debts. Previous altercations over financial matters further fuel suspicions that the assailants harboured a grudge against Ajith.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Lovers commit self death by jumping into lake near NICE Road allegedly due to parental disapproval vkp

    Bengaluru: Lovers commit suicide by jumping into lake near NICE road allegedly due to parental disapproval

    BBMP begins white topping work on multiple roads in Bengaluru vkp

    BBMP begins white topping work on 15 roads in Bengaluru

    Karnataka Bomb explodes under journalists car in Joida Uttara Kannada vkp

    Karnataka: Bomb explodes under journalists’ car in Joida, Uttara Kannada

    Karnataka: Raft overturns leaving multiple people dead in Krishna river at Vijayapura vkp

    Karnataka: Raft overturns, leaving 6 dead in Krishna river at Vijayapura

    Stopped smoking when I learned it shortens lifespan Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    ‘Stopped smoking when I learned it shortens lifespan’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Recent Stories

    Why is Chandrababu Naidu Recalling His 1995 Tenure? What Did He Achieve Back Then? AJR

    Why is Chandrababu Naidu Recalling His 1995 Tenure? What Did He Achieve Back Then?

    Madhya Pradesh tragedy: Death toll in suspected food poisoning at Indore ashram rises to 5; 38 hospitalised AJR

    MP tragedy: Death toll in suspected food poisoning at Indore ashram rises to 5; 38 hospitalised

    5 best smartphones under Rs 10,000 you should buy in India gcw

    5 best smartphones under Rs 10,000 you should buy in India

    Judicial custody of Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha extended till July 25 in money laundering case AJR

    BREAKING: Judicial custody of Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha extended till July 25 in money laundering case

    Nagaland state lottery July 03, 2024: Today's winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery July 03, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    Recent Videos

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon