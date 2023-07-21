Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Day 1 of Gruha Lakshmi Yojana: Over 60,000 women sign up, but issues persist

    Gruha Lakshmi Yojana, the fourth in a series of Karnataka government's guarantee schemes, has registered a blockbuster opening with over 60,000 women applying on the first day of the scheme rollout. There are two distinct application formats accepted for Gruha Lakshmi Yojana. There have been 15,276 female signups via the smartphone app, and 44,946 female signups via web applications to various government centres. On the first day of the government's Gruha Lakshmi Yojana programme, 60,222 women registered. The payments will commence on August 16. The funds will be deposited into the designated bank account.
     

    Day 1 of Gruha Lakshmi Yojana: Over 60,000 women sign up, but issues persist
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

    The yearly cost to the government is estimated at Rs 35,000 crore, making it the most expensive guarantee plan ever. In that context, the government has also made public a separate application for Gruha Lakshmi's registration. However, the government's lack of readiness to implement guarantee systems is on display in the current technological issue.

    For instance, some women who have been living in Bengaluru were told to go to Shimoga to apply for the scheme. "We have been living on rations in Bengaluru for a decade. I was told to visit Shimoga between 12 and 1 pm in order to submit my application for the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana. From Bengaluru to Shimoga is a five to six-hour journey," a woman told media persons while lamenting how the government expected them to make it to Shimoga on time and apply. 
    Karnataka govt scheme providing Rs 2,000 per month to women to start on Monday

    About the Gruha Lakshmi scheme

    Through the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, female heads of households in the state will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000. This initiative is expected to bring assistance to approximately 12.8 million families. Eligibility for the scheme extends to those with Above Poverty Line (APL), Below Poverty Line (BPL), and Antyodaya cards, while income tax and GST payers are excluded from availing these benefits.

    To access the scheme, women who are heads of households need to visit designated centres with their APL/BPL/Antyodaya card and their Bank-linked Aadhaar card. If the Aadhaar card is not linked to a bank account, a passbook can be presented, and the details will be recorded in the system. Upon matching the beneficiary's information with that on the ration card, the software will promptly approve the application. Additionally, beneficiaries should bring their Aadhaar-linked mobile phones to the centers to facilitate the process.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    The mountains are calling and everyone is going, and damaging nature vkp

    The mountains are calling and everyone is going, and damaging nature

    Sluice gates to prevent flooding in Bengaluru stuck in bureaucratic quagmire vkp

    Sluice gates to prevent flooding in Bengaluru stuck in bureaucratic quagmire

    Rapido Vs Autorickshaw drivers war escalates in Bengaluru vkp

    Rapido Vs Autorickshaw drivers war escalates in Bengaluru

    Shakti scheme: Private Buses and taxis to go on strike on July 27 vkp

    Shakti scheme: Private Buses and taxis to go on strike on July 27

    Tirupati: Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and wife Sudha Murty donate golden conch, tortoise idol

    Tirupati: Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and wife Sudha Murty donate golden conch, tortoise idol

    Recent Stories

    Vivo Y27 with 5000mAh battery 50 megapixel rear camera launched under Rs 15000 check details gcw

    Vivo Y27 with 5,000mAh battery, 50-megapixel rear camera launched under Rs 15,000

    Karnataka Church priest in Shivamogga held for sexually abusing minor girl AJR

    Karnataka: Church priest in Shivamogga held for sexually abusing minor girl

    DRDO to start testing fuel cell-based AIP for submarines early 2024

    DRDO to start testing fuel cell-based AIP for submarines early 2024

    Oppenheimer TWITTER REVIEW: Netizens hail the film as 'suspenseful with great detailing' vma

    Oppenheimer REVIEW: Netizens hail the film as 'suspenseful with great detailing'

    Apple iPhone 15 launch could face delay until October Here is everything we know so far gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 launch could face delay until October; Here's everything we know so far

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon