Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka govt scheme providing Rs 2,000 per month to women to start on Monday

    The Gruha Lakshmi scheme, under which the Karnataka government would provide financial support of Rs 2,000 per month to women heads of households, is expected to be rolled out on Monday, and the payout are to begin from August 16.

    Karnataka govt scheme providing Rs 2,000 per month to women to start on Monday
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jul 15, 2023, 4:23 PM IST

    Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar has confirmed that the guarantee funds will be paid. "The app will be available and the starting date for application submission would be revealed at a press conference next week."

    “Then, on August 16, the chief minister will use direct benefit transfer (DBT) to deposit Rs 2,000 into the accounts of those who qualified. He will be the one to commence payment. On August 16, any homeowner who had applied after that date had Rs 2,000 sent directly into their bank account. Rs 30,000 crores is required to fulfil this scheme. However, it is predicted that Rs 17,500 crore will be needed for this financial year. This funding comes straight from the chief minister's budget. There is a lot of excitement about this project, as evidenced by the calls flowing into our 1902 helpline (which has begun providing information about the project),” the minister added.

    Eligibility for Karnataka Gruha Lakshmi Scheme

    Only one female member of the household can sign up for the programme. Online applications will be accepted from women who fall under the BPL or Antyodaya category. The annual income limit is set at Rs 2 lakh per annum.

    Applying for Karnataka Gruha Lakshmi Scheme

    The application procedure will begin on July 19.

    The applications will be accepted at the BBMP Ward Office Centres, Village One, Bapuji Seva Kendra and Karnataka One. However, no fee has to be paid to fill this application.

    Records needed for Karnataka Gruha Lakshmi Scheme

    1.Aadhar card or driver's licence

    2.Proof of residence paperwork

    3.Two photos, passport size, are required.

    5.Photocopy of bank chequebook.

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2023, 4:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    'His true colours emerging...' BJP slams Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for taking back land from RSS affiliate

    'His true colours emerging...' BJP slams Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for taking back land from RSS affiliate

    Karnataka to purchase 4000 new buses to address shortage

    Karnataka to purchase 4000 new buses to address shortage

    Karnataka Monsoon: Dry spell in Kalaburagi; Farmers mourn dying crops vkp

    Karnataka Monsoon: Dry spell in Kalaburagi; Farmers mourn dying crops

    Karnataka: Dharwad ready to execute Annabhagya scheme, money transfer

    Karnataka: Dharwad ready to execute Annabhagya scheme, money transfer

    Bengaluru auto drivers' union set to launch MetroMitra for smoother rides from Metro stations vkp

    Bengaluru auto drivers' union set to launch MetroMitra for smoother rides from Metro stations

    Recent Stories

    A Frustrated Dynast: Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on PM Modi AJR

    A Frustrated Dynast: Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on PM Modi

    From dates salad to cauliflower and carrot tandoori: UAE lays out vegetarian spread for PM Modi AJR

    From dates salad to cauliflower and carrot tandoori: UAE lays out vegetarian spread for PM Modi

    football Budget constraints force Harry Kane to explore alternatives to Manchester United osf

    Budget constraints force Harry Kane to explore alternatives to Manchester United

    Chingri Malaikari to Bhetki Bhapa: 7 authentic bengali fish dishes ATG

    Chingri Malaikari to Bhetki Bhapa: 7 authentic bengali fish dishes

    Vegetarian Bliss: Delight your palate with these 7 home-cooked dishes AJR EAI

    Vegetarian Bliss: Delight your palate with these 7 home-cooked dishes

    Recent Videos

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon
    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon