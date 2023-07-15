Karnataka govt scheme providing Rs 2,000 per month to women to start on Monday

The Gruha Lakshmi scheme, under which the Karnataka government would provide financial support of Rs 2,000 per month to women heads of households, is expected to be rolled out on Monday, and the payout are to begin from August 16.

Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar has confirmed that the guarantee funds will be paid. "The app will be available and the starting date for application submission would be revealed at a press conference next week."

“Then, on August 16, the chief minister will use direct benefit transfer (DBT) to deposit Rs 2,000 into the accounts of those who qualified. He will be the one to commence payment. On August 16, any homeowner who had applied after that date had Rs 2,000 sent directly into their bank account. Rs 30,000 crores is required to fulfil this scheme. However, it is predicted that Rs 17,500 crore will be needed for this financial year. This funding comes straight from the chief minister's budget. There is a lot of excitement about this project, as evidenced by the calls flowing into our 1902 helpline (which has begun providing information about the project),” the minister added.

Eligibility for Karnataka Gruha Lakshmi Scheme

Only one female member of the household can sign up for the programme. Online applications will be accepted from women who fall under the BPL or Antyodaya category. The annual income limit is set at Rs 2 lakh per annum.

Applying for Karnataka Gruha Lakshmi Scheme

The application procedure will begin on July 19.

The applications will be accepted at the BBMP Ward Office Centres, Village One, Bapuji Seva Kendra and Karnataka One. However, no fee has to be paid to fill this application.

Records needed for Karnataka Gruha Lakshmi Scheme

1.Aadhar card or driver's licence

2.Proof of residence paperwork

3.Two photos, passport size, are required.

5.Photocopy of bank chequebook.