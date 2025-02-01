Dali & Gala to Jollygunj-7 new eating joints to explore in Bengaluru THIS weekend

If you're looking to explore fresh flavours this weekend, here are seven recently opened eateries to consider:

Bengaluru's culinary landscape is ever-evolving, with new dining establishments continually enriching the city's gastronomic scene. If you're seeking for fresh flavours this weekend, here are seven newly launched restaurants to consider:

Roto Rooftop Taproom

Hennur's latest brewery, serves worldwide food and amazing cocktails. A retractable roof for Bengaluru's temperamental weather and huge windows with skyline views greet guests. Roto serves enhanced favourites including Dynamite Shrimps, Peri Peri Chicken Pizza, Daredevils Chicken Wings, and more. Make your dinner stand out with their distinctive drinks.

Where: 4th Floor, No 125/2, Dr.Shivarama Karantha Nagara, Hennur Main Rd, Byrathi, Karnataka, Hennur, Bangalore

When: 11:30 am to 1 am

Cost: ₹1,200 for two approx.

Street Storyss

Bengaluru's favourite vegetarian restaurant Street Storyss by Chef Tarun Sibal has opened in Forum South Mall. New store opens with telos to showcase global street food. Ghee Bhaji Sando and Jammu Rajma Poke Bowl offer creative storytelling in a bistro-style setting.

Where: Forum South Mall, 3rd floor, next to PVR, Konanankunte Cross, Bangalore

When: 12 pm to 11:30 pm

Cost: ₹1,800 for two approx.

Merwans

Merwans, the 92-year-old bakery, has moved to Koramangala 7th Block. The new franchise location offers its famous mawa cake, plum cake, puffs, and pizzas to your area after opening its first in Jayanagar, Bengaluru.

Where: 361, Part 1, Ground Floor, The Sterling Arcade, 1st Main, Koramangala 7th Block, Bangalore

When: 8 am to 10 pm

Cost: ₹300 for two approx.

Si Nonna’s

Sourdough pizza made with a 48-hour fermentation procedure is Si Nonna's speciality. Si Nonna's Neopolitan pizzas are now available at Marks Square, Koramangala, and Utopia, only a short drive from home. Sign up for their pizza workshop and try their oven-baked Eggplant Parmigiana while you're here.

Where: New outlets in St.Marks Road, Koramangala 7th Block & Brigade Cornerstone Utopia

When: 12 pm to 11:45 pm

Cost: ₹1,000 for two approx.

Dali & Gala

What happens when Salvador Dali's surrealism meets Bengaluru's handmade cocktail scene? Dali & Gala is a clutter-breaking pub that turns food, drink, and atmosphere into art. Provocative themes of surrealism, romanticism, and adultery permeate the atmosphere. Cocktails like Phone Sex and dishes like Mala Shan Gaw Noodles presented in creative key zones will bring art to your table.

Where: 1, Upper Ground floor, Ashok Nagar, Museum Road, Near MG Road, Bangalore

When: 7 pm to 1 am

Cost: ₹2,000 for two approx.

Comal

The city needs more Mexican eateries! Do you agree, homies? Since we were kind, Santa listened and fulfilled our desire. Welcome to Comal, in the city centre. A 35-item taco menu including CDMX Fried Chicken, Carne Asada, Birria Consommé, and Pork Belly Chicharron. It's a feast with Mexican music, Frida Kahlo paintings, and diverse drinks!

Where: Mahatma Gandhi Rd, Craig Park Layout, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001

When: 12 pm to 1 pm and 7 pm to 10:30 pm (Closed on Mondays)

Cost: ₹2500 for two approx.

Jollygunj

JP Nagar's newest rooftop bar, Jollygunj, merges modern India with historic elegance. Bar and nibbles menus mirror this idea as well as the atmosphere. Angrezi, a robust apple pie and whisky taste, and reinterpreted classics like Kaala Mutton, Scotch Eggs and Chicken Kiev are available.

Where: 3rd and 4th Floor, Jollygunj, 17/A, 15th Cross, Outer Ring Road, 3rd Phase, JP Nagar, Karnataka, JP Nagar, Bangalore

When: 11:30 am to 12 am

Cost: ₹1,000 for two approx.

