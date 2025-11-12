Deepika TC, captain of India’s blind women’s cricket team, shares her inspiring journey from Tumkur to the world stage, overcoming early struggles, social prejudice, and financial challenges, amidst the 1st Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind.

With the 1st Women’s T20 World Cup for Cricket for the Blind uncerway in New Delhi, India’s captain, Deepika TC, shares her extraordinary journey in an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable English's Heena Sharma — from early struggles and family challenges to breaking societal barriers and leading her nation on the global stage.

Organised by the CABI in collaboration with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, the landmark event will see six nations — Australia, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, USA, and host India — compete at Modern School, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi.

Early Life: A Fight Beyond Sight

Hailing from Tumkur, Karnataka, Deepika partially lost her vision at just five months old. She recounts the struggle that shaped her resilience:

"When I was five months old, I got injured in my eye and lost my vision. After that, my parents took me to a doctor in Bangalore. But the doctor said, 'Bring her back when she is eleven years old; only then can we operate. Right now she is too young, and it will cause too many problems. Come back after the first year and we will operate.'”

Financial constraints further complicated the family’s options, yet Deepika’s parents remained determined to support her.

"My parents were very upset. But I understood them. Many people in society cannot see anything beyond their own perspective. I thought, even if they see only one eye, I can still live happily."

Competing in the B3 category, Deepika retains partial vision but has never let her disability define her limits.

Cricket: A Passion Ignited

Deepika’s love for cricket is fueled by her admiration for Virat Kohli. She says:

"When I played at school, I always stayed aggressive on the field, full of attitude, just like Virat Kohli. I try to follow his aggressive style. Even my manager, Shikha Ma’am, says that I follow Virat Kohli so much. I really admire him, very, very much."

Her determination led her to join the national team, where she also received significant financial and logistical support from organisations like CABI, Samarthan, and IndusInd Bank.

"Through cricket, we received full financial support. Samarthan helped us a lot with family problems. I especially thank Mante sir for his support."

Overcoming Societal Prejudices

Deepika’s journey has not been without social hurdles. She notes the skepticism she faced growing up as a blind girl pursuing sports:

"Society often looks down on girls, especially blind girls. They wonder what a girl can do and how. In my village, people were very skeptical. I studied in a normal school from first to fourth grade, then joined a blind school for fifth to tenth. After I joined the blind school, people in my village kept asking, 'How does she study? How does she play?' They couldn’t understand."

Despite challenges, her academic perseverance shone through. With the help of a scribe, she cleared her 10th board exams, inspiring her village and family:

"Even though I had a scribe, I studied hard and passed my exams. Later, in 2023, I won a gold medal at the IBSC board games. After that, it was covered in newspapers and social media. My parents realized that their daughter can do great things."

Family: Pillars of Strength

Deepika credits her parents for their unwavering support. Her mother, in particular, initially worried about societal expectations, now fully encourages her:

"After that, my parents realized that their son or daughter can also do well. My mother especially used to ask, 'Why are you going? You are a girl. How can you play alone?' But now they encourage me a lot. Shikha Ma’am also helped me a lot and understood me. Now my family and even the village encourage me. They really motivate me."

Looking Ahead: India at the World Cup

As the Indian team participates in the 1st Women's T20 World Cup - Cricket for the Blind 2025, Deepika remains focused and optimistic:

"We started practicing a month ago. Definitely, we are ready."

The 1st Women’s T20 World Cup – Cricket for the Blind 2025 marks a historic moment, highlighting not only India’s talent but also the courage of girls like Deepika who continue to challenge perceptions and redefine the spirit of sport.