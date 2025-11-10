India’s Women’s Blind Cricket Team is set to make history at the 1st Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind starting Nov 11 in New Delhi. Manager Shikha Shetty shares insights on preparation, challenges, and the team’s journey so far.

The historic 1st Women’s T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind is all set to kick off on November 11 in New Delhi. Organised by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) in collaboration with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, this landmark event will feature six nations — Australia, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the United States, and host India — competing in the inaugural global tournament for women cricketers with visual impairments.

The tournament promises to shine a spotlight on the courage, skill, and determination of these trailblazing athletes. Asianet Newsable English's Heena Sharma spoke to Shikha Shetty, the manager of India’s Women’s Blind Cricket Team, ahead of the tournament to understand the team’s preparation, journey, and aspirations.

“The Team is Completely Ready for the Play”

Speaking about the preparation, Shikha Shetty said:

"The team is well set, because we had a one-month coaching camp in Barakhamba's Modern School in Delhi. So it's really wonderful, coaching camp what we had. And maybe our entire team had very good sessions and the team is completely settled now, so they're ready for the play."

The rigorous month-long camp ensured the squad of 16 players was trained and coordinated for the unique demands of blind cricket, where communication and sound play an essential role in gameplay.

Understanding Blind Cricket: B1, B2, B3 Categories

Shikha Shetty elaborated on the structure and format of blind cricket, which differs significantly from conventional cricket:

"So here in blind cricket, it is completely different from the normal cricket. So here we have three categories. It is called B1, B2 and B3. B1 is completely blind. They can't see anything. And B2 is person who can see up to four meter. And B3 category, the person can see up to six meter. In a team, there will be four people from B1 category, three from B2, and four from B3. The ratio in blind cricket is 4:3:4."

Team coordination relies heavily on communication, and players rely on a ball embedded with bearings that produce sound:

"The team will communicate more. They will talk each other. And the ball which we use is a hard plastic ball with inside, there is bearings. It makes a sound. So people, I mean, our team members will observe the sound and the entire actions will be taken care by the observation the sound."

Shetty explained how each role is guided through verbal cues, ensuring that players in all categories can participate effectively.

Inspiration from India’s National Women’s Cricket Team

The Women’s Blind Cricket Team draws inspiration from their fully sighted counterparts, who recently won the Women’s ODI World Cup. Shikha Shetty shared:

"We were so excited! Our entire team watched all the matches, paying attention to every detail. It was truly an inspiration for our team."

The blind cricket team follows both men’s and women’s cricket closely, seeing the achievements of Indian athletes as a source of motivation.

Promoting Blind Cricket: Calls for Greater Support

Shikha Shetty highlighted the need for better infrastructure and support for blind cricket in India:

"When it comes to the blind cricket, we don't have a proper setup to practice. So it is all like a private system what we are following. We are depending on other organisation or other ground. So maybe, if the government supports, it helps visually challenged person to come out and they can practice in their own areas."

She stressed that financial and logistical support could help identify talent from across the country and provide them with opportunities to showcase their skills.

Strong Competition Ahead

The tournament features six competitive nations, and Shikha Shetty acknowledged the challenge:

"Actually, this is a tough question, because all six countries are really, really good competitor because everyone wants to win the trophy. As I experienced, Nepal will be the toughest competitor for our India. Other than that maybe Pakistan also. All countries are really, really doing well."

Leadership and Player Empowerment

Shikha Shetty shared her journey as a coach and manager of the team:

"Since 2019, I have been involved in blind cricket. Perhaps it is my passion for the sport, and for sports in general, that keeps me motivated. Specifically in blind cricket, we have an association called the Cricket Association for the Blind in India. Thanks to this association, we have reached the level we are at today. Of course, it’s not just my effort — it’s the effort of every single person from the state boards, the organization, and the committees, especially Dr. Mahantesh GK, the chairman of the association," she said. “Everyone shares the same goals, supports each other, and provides guidance. As the team manager, I help players morally, especially during difficult situations, showing them how to overcome challenges and tackle problems. Our guidance is also based on our own life experiences, making it a collective effort rooted in shared knowledge and support,” she added.

The team is also supported with physical training and medical assistance, ensuring players are prepared for high-pressure situations.

A Message to Visually Impaired Aspirants

