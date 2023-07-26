Congress government shielding Bengaluru riots accused?

The Congress government in Karnataka once again finds itself in the midst of controversy after it initiated the process of re-examining the DJ Halli and KG Halli riot cases involving three individuals. The move has triggered controversy with allegations that the Congress may be trying to shield the accused.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that if the state government gave a hand to the forces that set fire to a police station, the Congress would be "betraying" the people of the state.

Questions have emerged regarding the preparedness of the Congress government to safeguard the three primary suspects involved in the arson attack on the residence of Akhanda Srinivasa, the MLA representing Pulikeshinagar Assembly Constituency in KG Halli and DJ Halli Police Station.

Speculation is abuzz about the approaching release of the individuals implicated in the riots. Mysore district MLA Tanveer Sait has penned a letter to the government, urging a thorough review of the cases related to the recent spate of violence. Seth has specifically called for the release of innocent youth and students who have been entangled in these legal proceedings.

Based on the MLA's plea, the state government has initiated the process, which will now undergo deliberations in the sub-committee of the cabinet. A decision is expected to be reached prior to the cabinet meeting.

Besides Tanveer Sait, a number of other MLAs too have come forward, urging the government to thoroughly review the cases pertaining to riots that occurred in Bangalore.

Their collective plea seeks the release of individuals who have been wrongfully implicated and are believed to be innocent. In a significant development, the sub-committee of the government cabinet has initiated the process.

The accused in the case -- including former corporator Zakir Hussain, SDPI's Kalim Pasha, and former mayor Sampat Raj -- are alleged to be loyal supporters of influential leaders within the Congress party.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is believed to share a close friendship with the individuals in question. Zakir is reportedly a close aide of KJ George. Kalim Pasha is the husband of a former Congress corporator but is also currently under investigation. All three individuals are currently on bail. It has now emerged that efforts are being made to grant them a clean chit are reportedly underway