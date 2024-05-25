Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Coastal Karnataka to experience heavy rainfall until May 29, Yellow alert issued

    Pre-monsoon rains continue to lash the coastal regions of Karnataka. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, predicting heavy rain accompanied by thunder, lightning, and strong winds.

    On Thursday, the Dakshina Kannada (D.K.) district experienced significant rainfall. In a tragic incident, Rajkumar Chaudhuri, a 55-year-old labourer from Uttar Pradesh, died after being struck by lightning in Jeppinamogar, Mangalore. The incident occurred when he was standing in the yard of a rented house. Revenue Department sources confirmed that he died on the spot due to the lightning strike.

    Throughout the district, cloudy weather prevailed until the afternoon, with sunshine breaking through in some areas. However, by afternoon, Mangaluru saw heavy rain, as did Sullia and Belthangadi.

    The IMD has forecasted that Karnataka and Goa will experience heavy rain over the next six days due to a storm brewing in the Arabian Sea. The cyclonic circulation is currently at the lower and middle tropical zone level over Kerala, which is expected to bring rain, thunder, lightning, and squalls from May 24 to May 29. The southern hinterland of the coast is anticipated to receive particularly heavy rainfall. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea due to the rough conditions.

    Ullal recorded the highest rainfall in the D.K. district, with 45.1 mm by Thursday morning. The district's average rainfall was noted at 17.9 mm. Temperature readings showed a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25 degrees Celsius. Specific rainfall measurements included Belthangadi at 9.6 mm, Bantwala at 19.5 mm, Mangalore at 17.5 mm, Puttur at 16.6 mm, Sulya at 22.1 mm, Moodbidire at 33.5 mm, Kadaba at 17.6 mm, and Mulki with 9.4 mm.

    In response to the heavy rainfall, one gate of the Tumbe Dam, which supplies water to Mangalore, was opened on Thursday morning. The water level in the new Tumbe Dam reached 5.4 meters, and inflows from the Dange River have caused the dam to fill up. Consequently, water rationing in Mangalore city has been suspended as the dam overflows.

