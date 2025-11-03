At the Karnataka State Film Awards in Mysuru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah praised Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1, calling it a film that has made a powerful national and international impact. He said he will watch it soon.

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed his admiration for Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster Kantara Chapter 1, calling it a film that has made an extraordinary impact both nationally and internationally. Speaking at the 2018 and 2019 State Film Awards ceremony held in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said he intends to watch the movie soon.

“Due to a lack of time, I haven’t been able to watch Kantara yet. They say Kantara is a good movie. It has also apparently earned a lot of money and is influencing society,” he said. “I will definitely make time and watch Kantara Chapter 1,” the Chief Minister added.

The film, which showcases Rishab Shetty’s acting and directorial brilliance, has collected over ₹800 crore worldwide and continues to receive acclaim for its storytelling and rooted cultural themes.

State Film Awards Ceremony in Mysuru

Speaking at the event, Siddaramaiah said the previous government had failed to present the film awards on time.

“The earlier government did not present the awards, so there was a two-year delay. We will soon present the 2020 and 2021 film awards as well,” he said.

He assured that his government would ensure timely recognition going forward.

“From now on, we will make sure the awards for each year are presented in the same year. The award has meaning only if it is given in time; otherwise, it loses its significance,” Siddaramaiah said.

Light-heartedly, he added, “After the awards are presented, no one might listen to my speech. That’s why I’m speaking first, and then we’ll present the awards.”

I Used to Watch Movies Every Day: CM Siddaramaiah

Reflecting on his love for cinema, Siddaramaiah recalled how he once watched films regularly. “Initially, there were fewer actors, actresses, directors, and producers. At that time, movie release were also fewer. So, we used to watch most of the films that were released,” he said.

“When I was a student, I watched movie every day. But now, so many films are being released daily that I have stopped watching altogether. Unfortunately, films with values and social concern have become fewer,” he observed.

2018–2019 Karnataka State Film Awards Winners

Subbaiah Naidu Award: Raghavendra Rajkumar

Best Actress: Meghana Raj

Best Supporting Actor (K.S. Ashwath Award): Balaji Manohar

Best Supporting Actress: Veena Sundar

Best Story: Harish S

Best Screenplay: P Sheshadri

Best Dialogue: Sharif Joshi

Best Cinematography: Naveen Kumar

Best Music Direction: Ravi Basrur

Best Editing: Suresh Arumugam

Best Child Actor: Master Aaron

Best Child Actress: Baby Sinchana

Best Art Direction: Shivakumar J

Best Lyrics: Dr. Baraguru Ramachandrappa

Best Playback Singer (Male): Siddhartha Belmannu

Best Playback Singer (Female): Kalavathi Dayanand

Jury’s Special Award: Anantharayappa

Jury’s Special Award (Production Manager Category): V Thomas