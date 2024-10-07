Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CM Siddaramaiah is presenting caste census to cover-up MUDA land scam: HD Kumaraswamy

    Former CM HD Kumaraswamy accused Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah of using the caste census as a distraction from the MUDA land scam, where Siddaramaiah is allegedly involved. The JD(S) criticized the CM's tactics, accusing him of corruption and misusing the caste census for political cover.

    CM Siddaramaiah is presenting caste census to cover up MUDA land scam says HD Kumaraswamy vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 5:17 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 5:17 PM IST

    In a scathing attack, former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of using the caste census report as a distraction from the MUDA land scam. Kumaraswamy lashed out, claiming that the CM is trying to divert attention from the controversy surrounding the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, where Siddaramaiah himself has been named as an accused.

    Kumaraswamy stated that the Kantaraju committee, formed in 2014, conducted the caste census nearly a decade ago. However, the report is only being implemented now, raising questions about the timing. He pointed out that although the report was submitted before the Lok Sabha elections, no action had been taken for years. "Now, when the MUDA scam is shaking Siddaramaiah’s position and threatening the government, he has brought the caste census to the forefront to cover up the controversy," Kumaraswamy said.

    'CM Siddaramaiah will resign after Dasara': BJP Karnataka president BY Vijayendra

    The JD(S) also took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), posting a sharp criticism against Siddaramaiah. They accused him of playing political games, calling him "Mudaramaiah" and alleging that he had brought out the "caste whitener" to erase the stains of the MUDA scam. According to the JD(S), Siddaramaiah, who has been accused of corruption in the land scam, is clinging to his position and using the caste census as a smokescreen to divert public attention from the issue.

    The post further alleged that Siddaramaiah’s government has failed to deliver on promises of development and good governance. "The Congress government is corrupt and has forgotten the welfare of the people, instead choosing to hide behind an unscientific caste census. Congress leaders, embroiled in a race for power, are now facing internal conflicts, and the public will soon teach them a lesson," the JD(S) post read.

    In a series of tweets, JD(S) accused Siddaramaiah of staging a "new Sadarame drama" to win sympathy from the people as his corrupt actions are being exposed. They also alleged that a land grab in the name of his wife was part of the scandal. "Now that the site thief, who misused the name of a woman who lives a respectable life away from public attention, has been caught, Siddaramaiah is shedding crocodile tears," one of the posts remarked.

    MUDA land allotment case: GT Deve Gowda defends CM Siddaramaiah, questions calls for resignation

    Kumaraswamy further accused the Chief Minister of exploiting Dalits for political gains, alleging that he had misappropriated funds from Valmiki Nigam and encroached on Dalit lands. "Your government has looted thousands of crores earmarked for the welfare of Scheduled Castes," Kumaraswamy said. "You have repeatedly betrayed Dalits, and now you have no moral ground left to speak for them."

    The JD(S) leader concluded by demanding Siddaramaiah’s resignation before the Congress High Command stepped in, urging him to preserve his dignity by stepping down voluntarily. He emphasized that the caste census is merely a ploy to save the Chief Minister’s seat amid a growing scandal.

