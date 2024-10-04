MUDA land allotment case: GT Deve Gowda defends CM Siddaramaiah, questions calls for resignation

"Everyone is living in a glass house," GT Deve Gowda, who is also the president of the JDS state core committee, said. He defended the Chief Minister, questioning whether the court had asked Siddaramaiah to resign and pointedly asked, "Do those who are ministers at the Centre have no responsibility?"

Amidst growing calls for Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resign over his alleged involvement in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment case, Chamundeshwari constituency MLA and Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) leader GT Deve Gowda came out in strong support of the CM. Addressing the issue at the Dussehra inauguration in Mysuru on Thursday, Gowda said there is no need for Siddaramaiah to step down, arguing that if he were to resign, then all leaders named in the FIR, including Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, should also do the same.

"Everyone is living in a glass house," GT Deve Gowda, who is also the president of the JDS state core committee, said. He defended the Chief Minister, questioning whether the court had asked Siddaramaiah to resign and pointedly asked, "Do those who are ministers at the Centre have no responsibility?"

Gowda's remarks come in the wake of the FIR registered against Siddaramaiah in connection with the MUDA land allotment case, which has sparked a political controversy. However, Gowda dismissed the calls for resignation, highlighting that Siddaramaiah became Chief Minister after leading the Congress to a victory of 136 seats in the state elections earlier this year. "If Siddaramaiah resigns, who will serve the people?" he asked.

In a veiled criticism of the media's coverage, Gowda added, "The media shows one rape and one murder for three months. How many days will you show one FIR?" He further challenged that if resignations were being demanded over an FIR, then all leaders with such cases, including Kumaraswamy, should step down as well.

Gowda also reflected on Siddaramaiah's political journey, recalling the challenges he faced during the 2006 by-election when Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister and BS Yediyurappa served as Deputy Chief Minister. He praised Siddaramaiah for his resilience, pointing out that despite efforts to defeat him, Siddaramaiah emerged victorious, becoming Deputy Chief Minister twice, Leader of the Opposition twice, and Chief Minister twice.

During the event, Siddaramaiah also acknowledged Gowda's support, recalling that Gowda had worked for him during the 1983 elections. "I became a minister in 1984, and it's been over 40 years now. I have won five times from the Chamundeshwari constituency and lost three times. GT Deve Gowda defeated me once," Siddaramaiah said.

