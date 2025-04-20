Former Karnataka Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police, Om Prakash, was stabbed to death by his wife at their residence in HSR Layout, Bengaluru.

Om Prakash, a 1981-batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre, retired as the state's Director General and Inspector General of Police in 2015. He was found dead at his home on Sunday afternoon. Upon investigation, it was confirmed that he had been murdered, with his wife identified as the prime suspect. Police arrived at the scene and took her into custody for questioning.

According to sources, Om Prakash's family had been facing financial difficulties, and he had incurred substantial debts. Frequent arguments over money reportedly took place within the family. Police suspect these financial disputes may have been a motive for the murder. Investigation is underway.

Originally from Bihar’s Champaran district, Om Prakash began his career in Karnataka as the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Harapanahalli, in the then Bellary district. He later served as Superintendent of Police (SP) in Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, and Chikkamagaluru districts. Over the years, he held key positions in the State Vigilance Cell, Karnataka Lokayukta, and the Fire Department as Deputy Inspector General (DIG), as well as in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) as Inspector General of Police (IGP). Om Prakash, who was appointed as the state Director General of Police in March 2015, retired in 2017

He handled significant cases such as the 1993 Bhatkal communal riots. He also served in the CID and held the post of Transport Commissioner. Later, he was appointed as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Crime and Technical Services and ADGP for Grievances and Human Rights.