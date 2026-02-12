A wedding ceremony in Chikkamagaluru turned chaotic after a transgender group allegedly demanded ₹10,000 at a marriage hall. The incident disrupted the event, and videos circulating online have sparked public calls for police action.

A wedding celebration in Chikkamagaluru took an unexpected turn on Wednesday after a group of transgender persons allegedly entered a marriage hall and created a disturbance, demanding ₹10,000 from the host family. The incident occurred at Ranganna’s Chatra, where a grand wedding ceremony was underway, with relatives and guests gathered to bless the bride and groom. What began as a joyous occasion soon turned tense, leaving attendees shocked and unsettled.

Demand for Money Sparks Dispute

According to eyewitnesses, two transgender persons entered the hall while the couple was on stage receiving blessings. As per customary practice, the wedding party reportedly offered ₹500. However, the individuals allegedly refused the amount and demanded ₹10,000 instead.

When the family attempted to reason with them, they allegedly behaved inappropriately and insulted the hosts, questioning their unwillingness to pay a higher amount despite organising a grand wedding.

Heated Exchange and Threats

The situation escalated when some attendees objected to their behaviour. The individuals allegedly responded with threats, challenging them to step outside and confront them.

As tensions rose, they reportedly continued insisting on being paid ₹10,000. When the family refused to comply with the demand, the argument intensified further.

Chaos at the Ceremony

Witnesses said the shouting and commotion disrupted the ceremony, drowning out the auspicious music and creating panic among guests. The festive atmosphere quickly gave way to confusion and discomfort.

After causing a scene, the individuals eventually left the venue, reportedly continuing to shout as they exited.

Videos Go Viral, Public Seeks Action

Videos of the incident are now circulating on social media, sparking widespread reactions. Several users have called for police intervention and appropriate action to prevent such disturbances at public and private events.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the matter.