Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Cops arrest 4 transgenders part of gang robbing techies in autos

    Bengaluru police arrest four transgender individuals and an auto driver involved in robbing techies traveling alone in autos during early mornings. The gang targeted lone passengers, particularly techies, and collaborated with the auto driver. The arrests were made in Kodigehalli, and similar incidents occurred in other areas.

    Bengaluru: Cops arrest 4 transgenders part of gang robbing techies in autos vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 2:16 PM IST

    Police in Bengaluru's Kodigehalli have arrested four members of a gang of transgenders who had allegedly been robbing individuals who travel alone in autorickshaws during the early morning hours.

    Alongside the four transgender individuals, an auto driver named Prakash has also been arrested. According to the police, these individuals have been involved in similar incidents in other areas as well. They were caught in the act while attempting to flee with money, even in the presence of the police. The case has been registered at the Kodigehalli police station.

    Bengaluru: Thieves try to rob SC advocate near Jalahalli metro station, fails inevitably; Police launch probe

    Targeting lone passengers

    The robbers reportedly focused on techies who use autos to commute to work, as well as lone passengers waiting for buses and pedestrians along the road. In an escalated version of these robberies, they are alleged to have collaborated with an auto driver to target and rob many passengers.

    Unsettled diesel bills: Man locked up for 12 days in petrol bunk!

    Techies as the primary target

    The focus of these alleged criminals was mostly techies. Two individuals approach the victims, requesting money. As passengers open their purses to provide money, they fall prey to the robbers who swiftly escape using autos. These incidents occur before 5 am when assistance is scarce, police said.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 2:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi to be conferred with Tilak National Award, Sharad Pawar invited as chief guest AJR

    PM Modi to be conferred with Tilak National Award, Sharad Pawar invited as chief guest

    Chadrayaan 3: Meet the rocket that will power India's space ambitions

    Chandrayaan-3: Meet the rocket that will power India's space ambitions

    Video of Zomato delivery agent with child tied to her chest breaks the Internet vkp

    Video of Zomato delivery agent with child tied to her chest breaks the Internet

    Ram and Ravan were crazy about Sita as she was beautiful: Rajasthan minister stokes controversy (WATCH) snt

    Ram and Ravan were crazy about Sita as she was beautiful: Rajasthan minister stokes controversy (WATCH)

    'This is cold-blooded murder': BJP seeks CBI probe into Jain monk's killing

    'This is cold-blooded murder': BJP seeks CBI probe into Jain monk's killing

    Recent Stories

    WATCH WWE legend The Undertaker displays fearlessness, protects wife from shark encounter at beach snt

    WATCH: WWE legend The Undertaker displays fearlessness, protects wife from shark encounter at beach

    WhatsApp update Android beta users can now log on to messaging app using phone number on web gcw

    WhatsApp update: Android beta users can now log on to messaging app using phone number

    Mere Pehla Pehla Pyaar fame Ruslaan Mumtaz stranded in Manali amid endless floods vma

    Mere Pehla Pehla Pyaar fame Ruslaan Mumtaz stranded in Manali amid endless floods

    football Sunil Chhetri unplugged: 'Immortal 11' on dream life, equation with Virat Kohli, love for chole bhature & more snt

    Sunil Chhetri unplugged: 'Immortal 11' on dream life, equation with Virat Kohli, love for chole bhature & more

    Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan starrer breaks all-time records; garners 112M views in 24 hours ATG

    Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan starrer breaks all-time records; garners 112M views in 24 hours

    Recent Videos

    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon