Bengaluru: Cops arrest 4 transgenders part of gang robbing techies in autos

Bengaluru police arrest four transgender individuals and an auto driver involved in robbing techies traveling alone in autos during early mornings. The gang targeted lone passengers, particularly techies, and collaborated with the auto driver. The arrests were made in Kodigehalli, and similar incidents occurred in other areas.

Police in Bengaluru's Kodigehalli have arrested four members of a gang of transgenders who had allegedly been robbing individuals who travel alone in autorickshaws during the early morning hours.

Alongside the four transgender individuals, an auto driver named Prakash has also been arrested. According to the police, these individuals have been involved in similar incidents in other areas as well. They were caught in the act while attempting to flee with money, even in the presence of the police. The case has been registered at the Kodigehalli police station.



Targeting lone passengers

The robbers reportedly focused on techies who use autos to commute to work, as well as lone passengers waiting for buses and pedestrians along the road. In an escalated version of these robberies, they are alleged to have collaborated with an auto driver to target and rob many passengers.



Techies as the primary target

The focus of these alleged criminals was mostly techies. Two individuals approach the victims, requesting money. As passengers open their purses to provide money, they fall prey to the robbers who swiftly escape using autos. These incidents occur before 5 am when assistance is scarce, police said.