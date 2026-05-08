A one-and-a-half-year-old toddler missing from a coffee estate in Mudigere, Chikkamagaluru, was found alive after surviving a rainy night alone in the plantation. Police, a dog squad, and locals carried out an overnight rescue operation.

In a miraculous rescue, a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler who went missing from the Kelagur Coffee Estate in Mudigere taluk was found alive after surviving an entire night alone inside a dense coffee plantation amid heavy rain and cold weather. The child, identified as Shivam, was discovered shivering inside a ditch nearly 500 metres away from his family’s residence. Police personnel, a dog squad, and local residents carried out a massive overnight search operation to trace the missing boy. The incident ended in relief and celebration after the child was rescued safely despite fears of wild animal movement in the area.

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How the Child Went Missing?

Shivam’s parents, Gonu and Sonu, are natives of Madhya Pradesh who arrived at the Kelagur estate just a week ago in search of work. Since both parents were engaged in daily wage labour, they had hired a woman to take care of their five children.

On Friday afternoon, when Shivam began crying, the caretaker reportedly sent him along with his eight-year-old sister to play near the estate. The siblings later wandered into the nearby coffee plantation, where they had lunch and eventually fell asleep.

According to reports, when the eight-year-old girl woke up, she returned home alone, leaving Shivam behind near the road.

Frantic Overnight Search Operation

When the parents returned from work later in the evening, they were shocked to discover that their son was missing. They immediately approached the Balur Police Station and filed a complaint.

Police teams, assisted by local residents and a dog squad, launched an intensive search operation through the night. However, continuous rain, darkness, and the threat of wild animals in the coffee estate made the rescue mission extremely challenging.

The worried parents reportedly spent the entire night in distress, praying for their child’s safety.

Child Found Alive In A Ditch

On Saturday morning, the search team intensified efforts in areas surrounding the family’s residence. During the operation, the toddler was found sitting inside a ditch nearly 500 metres away, trembling due to the cold weather.

Officials described the child’s survival as nothing short of miraculous, considering the harsh weather conditions and the possibility of wild animal movement in the plantation area.

The boy was immediately rescued and provided with first aid. His safe recovery brought immense relief to his parents and residents of the village.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Balur Police Station.