Four children were found dead inside their home in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar district, police said. The victims, aged between eight and 14, were allegedly killed with a brick. Police suspect their mother's involvement, and she has been missing since the incident. Investigators believe she fled by jumping from the balcony.

A shocking case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar district, where four children were found dead inside their home on Friday. Police suspect that the children's mother may have killed them before fleeing the spot. The incident took place in the Murtazabad area under Akbarpur police station limits.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Victims were all siblings

The deceased children have been identified as Shafiq, 14, Saud, 12, Umar, 10, and Bayan Bano, 8. All four were found lying inside the house when police reached the scene.

Scroll to load tweet…

According to initial reports, the children were allegedly attacked with a brick. Police said their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Mother missing, police launch search

Police suspect the children's mother was involved in the killings. Officials said the main door of the house was locked from inside. Investigators believe the woman escaped by jumping from the balcony after the incident.

She has been missing since then, and several police teams have been formed to trace her.

Family troubles under investigation

The children's father, Niyaz, works in Saudi Arabia. Police said he has not returned home for the past three to four years.

During preliminary questioning, family members told investigators that Niyaz had reportedly married another woman while living abroad. Police are examining whether family stress may have played a role in the tragedy.

Scroll to load tweet…

Probe underway

Senior police officers are at the scene. Officials said the exact reason behind the deaths will become clear only after a detailed investigation.

Further legal action will be taken based on the findings.