Chikkamagaluru residents are facing high garbage collection fees ranging from ₹50 to ₹6,500 per month, which in some cases are higher than Bengaluru’s rates. Despite payments, complaints persist over irregular waste collection and poor sanitation services.

Residents of Chikkamagaluru are expressing concern over unusually high garbage collection fees, which in some cases are higher than those charged in Bengaluru. The City Council is collecting monthly fees ranging from ₹50 to ₹6,500 from households, commercial establishments, institutions and public facilities. Despite the charges, residents allege that irregular door-to-door collection has led to waste accumulation in open spaces and along roadside areas across the city.

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High Fees Despite Limited Service

The fee structure applies across various categories, including houses, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, schools, colleges, marriage halls and beauty parlours. While Bengaluru charges as low as ₹10 per month for small homes up to 600 sq. ft., Chikkamagaluru levies a flat ₹50 for residential units, leading to criticism over fairness and proportionality.

Continuation of Private Firm Rate Structure

Earlier, waste management was handled by a private company, Nirmala Bharathi, which had set its own fee structure. After repeated complaints about service quality, the City Council took over operations in January. However, the council continued with the same tariff system previously fixed by the private operator. The municipality reportedly collects around ₹2 crore to ₹2.5 crore annually through these garbage fees.

Old Vehicles Hamper Waste Collection

The City Council currently operates 28 auto tippers for garbage collection. However, most of these vehicles are old and frequently break down during service. These disruptions have made it difficult to ensure daily collection from all households and commercial establishments.

Sanitation workers also face challenges when vehicles fail mid-route, making waste transfer difficult. Due to these issues, the city is currently unable to consistently implement wet and dry waste segregation.

Monthly Garbage Fee Structure in Chikkamagaluru

Households: ₹50

Provision stores: ₹80 to ₹100

Salons: ₹100 to ₹200

Beauty parlours: ₹300 to ₹1,000

Bakeries: ₹500 to ₹4,000

Hotels, bars and restaurants: ₹500 to ₹3,000

Clothing stores: ₹300 to ₹1,000

Chicken shops: ₹400 to ₹1,200

Mutton shops: ₹500

Fruit shops: ₹300

Juice shops: ₹300 to ₹800

Schools: ₹500 to ₹3,500

Marriage halls: ₹1,000 to ₹1,500

Vehicle showrooms: ₹1,000 to ₹3,000

Banks: ₹500

Hospitals: ₹200 to ₹4,000

Private PGs: ₹200

Hostels: ₹3,000

Marts: ₹1,500 to ₹5,000

Bus depots: ₹6,500

Bus stands: ₹5,000

City Council Commissioner BC Basavaraj stated that Solid Waste Management rules permit collection between ₹15 and ₹100. He added that the general body decided to fix a ₹50 monthly charge for all households, and the municipality is implementing fees as per that resolution.