Chikkamagaluru: A self-imposed bandh was observed in Chikkamagaluru district by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal to protest the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru. The bandh received a good response in rural areas of the coffee-growing district, despite opposition from the district administration.

Villages bordering Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru, including Kottigehara in Mudigere taluk, came to a standstill. Shops and establishments remained closed even after 9 AM, and normal life was disrupted. Commercial activities were halted in Kottigehara, with locals expressing support for the bandh.

Despite the district administration's opposition to the bandh, pro-Hindu organisation members held peaceful protests. Police provided tight security across the district, and no untoward incidents were reported.

Collector clarifies no official permission was granted for bandh

District Collector Meena Nagaraj stated that some organisations had announced a bandh in Chikkamagaluru district on Monday through social media to condemn the Mangaluru incident. However, neither the district administration nor the police department had granted permission for the bandh.

Speaking at a joint press conference at the District Collector's office on Sunday, she said that anyone intending to organise a bandh must submit an application to the district administration or the police department and obtain permission. However, no such permission had been obtained.

She added that markets were scheduled in several parts of the district on Monday, and the second PUC Economics exam was also taking place, with 648 students appearing for it. The administration would not permit the bandh to avoid inconvenience to the public and students.

Notices issued to those who called for the bandh

The District Collector said that notices were issued to the leaders of the organisations that called for the bandh, summoning them to the District Collector's office to explain the problems caused by the bandh and to inform them of the Supreme Court's orders regarding such shutdowns.

District Superintendent of Police Dr Vikram Amte stated that several protests had taken place in the district in response to the incidents in Pahalgam and Mangaluru. He noted that the accused in the Mangaluru case had already been arrested. All these points were conveyed to the leaders of the organisations that called for the district bandh.