Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Chemotherapy for cancer patients to be available at district hospitals': Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

    Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced plans for chemotherapy daycare centres in all district hospitals and a new ambulance service for accident zones. He criticized the NEET system for disadvantaging local students and called for legislative changes to improve medical education opportunities.

    Chemotherapy for cancer patients to be available at district hospitals says Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 1:19 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 1:19 PM IST

    Karnataka’s Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced that starting next month, all district hospitals will offer chemotherapy daycare centres for cancer patients. Speaking at the Bhumi Puja ceremony for various projects at the General Hospital, including the new Mother and Child Hospital with a Rs 150 crore budget, Gundu Rao emphasized that this initiative aims to reduce the need for patients to travel to large hospitals for chemotherapy treatments.

    In addition to the chemotherapy centres, Gundurao revealed plans to launch a new ambulance service to provide emergency medical care to accident victims. The state has identified 60-70 high-risk accident zones where the new trauma facilities will be stationed. The goal is to enhance immediate medical response and support in these critical areas.

    Bengaluru: Ejipura flyover's delayed construction since 2017 under BBMP scanner, tender cancellation possible

    Addressing another important issue, Gundu Rao criticized the centralization of educational controls, particularly to the NEET examination system. He expressed concern that the current NEET system prevents local students from securing medical college seats while allowing students from other parts of India to obtain placements. Gundu Rao stated, “Central control over education is not effective. Our doctors are missing out on opportunities in our colleges due to the NEET system. We need a discussion on this matter, and we have voiced our opposition to NEET.”

    The minister also highlighted the state’s efforts to expand medical education infrastructure by establishing more medical colleges with significant investment. However, he noted that despite these investments, local students are not benefiting as intended due to the centralized NEET system. Gundurao urged for legislative changes to address these issues and hoped that Parliament would consider revising the NEET regulations.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Ejipura flyover faces slow paced construction BBMP weighs tender cancellation vkp

    Bengaluru: Ejipura flyover's delayed construction since 2017 under BBMP scanner, tender cancellation possible

    Actor Darshan transfer to Ballari jail know its history significance and background vkp

    Actor Darshan’s Transfer to Ballari Jail: Know its history, significance and more

    Bengaluru Vijayanagar food street raided by food officials over hygiene complaints vkp

    Bengaluru: Vijayanagar food street raided by food officials over hygiene complaints

    Bengaluru court orders actor Darshan and gang to be shifted from Parappana Agrahara to be shifted to different jails vkp

    BREAKING: Bengaluru court orders Darshan's transfer to Ballari jail amid special treatment accusations; Read

    Actor Darshan to be shifted from Parappana Agrahara to Ballari jail? Here's what we know vkp

    Actor Darshan to be shifted from Parappana Agrahara to Ballari jail? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    10 Years of Jan Dhan Yojana: PM Modi applauds scheme's success in opening 53 crore bank accounts AJR

    10 Years of Jan Dhan Yojana: PM Modi applauds scheme's success in opening 53 crore bank accounts

    What is the Y chromosome? Why is it disappearing in men? RKK

    What is the Y chromosome? Why is it disappearing in men?

    cricket Shakib Al Hasan to continue playing for Bangladesh amid murder allegation scr

    Shakib Al Hasan to continue playing for Bangladesh amid murder allegation

    Malayalam director Vinayan demands removal of FEFKA gen secy B Unnikrishnan from police-making panel anr

    Malayalam director Vinayan demands removal of FEFKA gen secy B Unnikrishnan from police-making panel

    Sour idli batter troubles? Try THESE simple fixes gcw

    Sour idli batter troubles? Try THESE simple fixes

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon