Bengaluru ( Karnataka) [India], May 16 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Narcotics Control Wing arrested a foreign national for allegedly selling banned narcotic substance MDMA crystal in Bengaluru .



According to the officials, the operation, conducted on May 14, led to the seizure of drugs worth Rs4 crore.



Acting on a tip-off, CCB officials raided a house in Achyuthanagar, under Soladevanahalli Police Station limits, where two foreign nationals were suspected of peddling MDMA to locals, including college students and IT/BT employees. While one suspect was caught, the other fled.



Authorities recovered 2 kg 585 grams of MDMA crystal, 1 kg 485 grams of white-colored and 1 kg 100 grams of brown-colored, along with an iPhone, a two-wheeler, and an electronic weighing machine.



The arrested individual was produced before a court on May 15 and remanded to judicial custody. The CCB Narcotics Wing is investigating further to track down the absconding suspect, said the agency. (ANI)











