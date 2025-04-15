A foreign national was arrested by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) Anti-Narcotics Squad for allegedly trafficking MDMA crystals in the Begur police limits. Valuables worth Rs 2 crore, including drugs and tools used in the trade, were seized.

Acting on information, CCB officers conducted a swift raid at the location. The suspect was caught on the crime scene in possession of MDMA crystals. The officers also seized an electronic weighing machine, a mobile phone, a two-wheeler used in the crime, and other items.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused, who arrived in India on a business visa in 2012, had been purchasing MDMA crystals at a low cost from his acquaintance based in Bengaluru. He allegedly sold the drug at high rates--up to Rs20,000 per gram to college students and IT/BT professionals. Authorities added that the accused had overstayed his visa and was residing in India using fake documents. A correspondence will be made to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for further action.

The accused, along with the seized MDMA crystals, have been handed over to the Begur Police, where a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. (

In Delhi, the Anti-Gang Squad (AGS) of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted an interstate drug syndicate operating across Delhi-NCR, arresting two individuals.

According to the Crime Branch Delhi, "The operation was launched after the Crime Branch received specific intelligence indicating that a drug cartel, led by Raja Kumar and his associate Sajan, was distributing ganja (marijuana) in and around educational institutions across the region."

The arrested accused have been identified as Raja Kumar (25) and Sajan (19). Both of the accused were part of a larger narcotics supply chain with links extending into Haryana, Rajasthan, and Bihar. Police also recovered 36.135 kg of fine quality ganja (marijuana) and one scooter used in traffickingHarsh Indora, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), said, "

On April 11, 2025, the Crime Branch team laid a trap near the ITBP Camp on Dwarka-Najafgarh Road, Delhi. Raja Kumar was intercepted while riding a scooter carrying a large consignment of ganja."The police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.