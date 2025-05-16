A Pakistani citizen who arrived at Karnataka's Karwar Port aboard the cargo vessel MT R Ocean was denied entry into India by port authorities, said the Indian Coast Guard.

A Pakistani citizen who arrived at Karnataka's Karwar Port aboard the cargo vessel MT R Ocean was denied entry into India by port authorities, said the Indian Coast Guard.

The ship, which was carrying bitumen from Iraq, docked on May 12 with 14 Indian crew members, two Syrians, and one Pakistani national on board.

The captain of the ship was also an Indian. Police Inspector Nischal Kumar had instructed that Pakistani and Syrian nationals should not disembark from the ship due to the deteriorating relations between Pakistan and India, said authorities. As per the Police instructions, their mobile phones were seized by the captain. The Iraqi commercial ship, after unloading bitumen at the port, set off for Iraq, said Karwar port officials.

Following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, India has banned Pakistani nationals from entering the country and has also cancelled their visas. Twenty-six people were killed in the Pahalgam attack. India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the attack.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Singh, during his visit to Srinagar on Thursday, highlighted India's firm stance against terrorism, evident in its refusal to be intimidated by Pakistan's repeated nuclear threats, which have been issued irresponsibly on several occasions.

In his first interaction with troops after Operation Sindoor at Badami Bagh Cantt, he said that Operation Sindoor has sent a loud and clear message to the terrorist organisations hiding in Pakistan and their masters that they are not safe anywhere.

"Our forces have shown the world that their aim is precise and pinpoint, and the task of counting is left to the enemies," he said.

"I raise this question before the world: Are nuclear weapons safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation? Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," he added.

Singh also expressed gratitude to the brave soldiers who destroyed the Pakistani posts & bunkers across the border, sending a clear message to the enemy. "I come here today with a message from the people of India: 'We are proud of our Forces'," he said.

