Cattle grazing dispute turns violent in Karnataka: Dalit assaulted, house set on fire in Kolar

In Yadahalli, Kolar district, a violent assault on Dalit youth Hanumanthappa ensued over grazing cows on Sriramegowda's land. Allegedly, a group attacked Hanumanthappa and his wife, setting fire to his brother's hut. Four of the accused have been arrested, escalating tension in the village and prompting increased police presence.

Reportedly, a group of individuals, including Sriramegowda, Suresh, Sunil, Shivashankar, Janardhan, Lalithamma, and Sagar, purportedly confronted Hanumanthappa, leading to a violent attack on him and his wife, Sudha, wielding a knife in the process.



As the fight escalated, it is alleged that the group set fire to Hanumanthappa's elder brother Reddappa's hut, which was set ablaze by the same group, leaving the family in distress. Both Hanumanthappa and Sudha sustained injuries and were rushed to Mulbagal Government Hospital for medical attention.

Following the grievous incident, a formal complaint was lodged against the accused group of 10 individuals. Subsequently, four among them were apprehended by the Nangali police on Monday and have been remanded to judicial custody. The situation in the village remains tense, prompting increased police presence and vigilance. The unsettling events have sparked concern and distress among the community, highlighting the urgent need for resolution and justice in the face of such violence.