Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired a cabinet meeting on Thursday at Male Mahadeshwara Hills in the Mysuru region. While briefing the reporters after the meeting, the Karnataka CM said that the cabinet has decided to hold cabinet meetings in four regions of the state.

He further said that the cabinet condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack and paid condolences to those who lost their lives in the incident. Siddaramaiah stated that discussions and decisions were made on 78 issues during the meeting.

"Today, I chaired a historic cabinet meeting at Male Mahadeshwara Hills. We have decided to hold cabinet meetings in the four regions of Karnataka. Earlier, the meeting was held in the Kalaburagi region; today, it is in the Mysuru region, and upcoming meetings will be held in Belagavi and Bijapur for their respective regions. The Bangalore division meeting will be held at Nandi Hills. During the cabinet meeting, we condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. We also paid our respects to the victims of the incident. We expressed our condolences for the passing of the Pope. In the Mysuru region, discussions were held on 78 issues and decisions were made", Siddaramaiah told reporters.

The Congress leader stated that during the earlier meeting, held in Kalaburagi, decisions were made on 57 issues, and development works worth Rs 3,647 crore were approved. Irrigation projects worth Rs 1,787 were approved in the meeting, which was held on Thursday. He stated that Rs 228 crore has been allocated for improvements in the health sector, with the government district hospital in Kollegala slated for an upgrade.

"Earlier, in Kalaburagi, decisions were made on 57 issues. Today, work worth Rs 3,647 crore was approved. Decisions were made on public welfare, major irrigation, minor irrigation, food, rural development, and road construction in villages for the poor. A Rs 1,787 crore irrigation project has been approved today. Approval of Rs 102 crore has been granted for road development in scheduled caste colonies. Rs 210 crore has been allocated to prevent elephant attacks. Rs 228 crore has been allocated for health improvements. In Kollegala, the government district hospital will be upgraded", Siddaramaiah said.

"Rs 300 crore has been allocated for tourism. A taluk building and a 50-bed hospital will be built in Hanur. In Chikkaluru, Kollegala in Chamarajanagar district, decisions have been made for the establishment of the Manteshwari, Rachappaji, and Siddappaji authorities. A site will be allocated for a cricket stadium in Ilavala, Mysuru. During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, we met with the people of Badanavalu, and now, Rs 40 crore will be allocated for the Khadi industry", he added.

The Karnataka cabinet also approved A project to fill 110 lakes in Gundlupete and have allocated Rs 475 crore for the project. A new sports stadium and a tourist guest house will also be constructed in Chamarajanagar.

"A project to fill 110 lakes in Gundlupete at Rs 475 crore. Establishment of a new tourist guest house in Chamarajanagar. Decision to provide drinking water supply and underground drainage system in Chamarajanagar. Construction of a new sports stadium in Chamarajanagar. Decision taken to provide scholarships. A total of Rs 3647.62 crore has been urgently allocated for the entire Mysuru revenue division", the Karnataka CM said.