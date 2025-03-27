7th Pay Commission update: West Bengal govt employees may see salaries double soon!

Read Full Gallery

Great news is coming for government employees in Bengal. According to special sources, the 7th Pay Commission may be announced for state government employees. If that's true, the pay scale will suddenly double. Find out more.

There is a lot of discussion about the announcement of the 7th Pay Commission for the state government employees of West Bengal. The Centre has already announced the 8th Pay Commission, which will be effective from January 1, 2026.

However, government employees in West Bengal are still under the 6th Pay Commission, which was formed in 2015 and implemented in 2019. According to sources, the announcement of the formation of the 7th Pay Commission may come before Puja. However, we have to wait until September for the final decision. Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Will salary and allowances increase threefold? What experts say

Central 8th Pay Commission will be effective: from January 2026 The state currently has: 6th Pay Commission The 6th Pay Commission was formed: in 2015 The 6th Pay Commission came into effect: in 2019

Current Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees: 14% (will be 18% from April) Current Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees: 53% State-Center DA difference: 39% (will be reduced to 35% from April) Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: THESE govt employees may be left out of salary revisions

The state government employees have been demanding the 7th Pay Commission for a long time. State government employees are far behind in salary and dearness allowance (DA) compared to central government employees.

Why is the 7th Pay Commission needed? Generally, the central and state governments form a new pay commission every 10 years. Increase in prices of goods, Inflation control, Increase in cost of living and ensuring fair remuneration for employees

1.25 million state government employees and retired employees are waiting for the announcement of the 7th Pay Commission. Although the 6th Pay Commission was announced in 2015, it took almost 4 years to come into effect.

If the 7th Pay Commission is announced, it may take until 2027-2028 to come into effect. Meanwhile, the central government will implement the 8th Pay Commission, as a result of which the state government employees may be further deprived.

Possible date of formation of the Seventh Pay Commission September 2025: Possible announcement Report submission by 2026 May be effective by 2027-2028

