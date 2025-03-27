user
7th Pay Commission update: West Bengal govt employees may see salaries double soon!

Great news is coming for government employees in Bengal. According to special sources, the 7th Pay Commission may be announced for state government employees. If that's true, the pay scale will suddenly double. Find out more.

article_image1
Published: Mar 27, 2025, 12:21 PM IST

There is a lot of discussion about the announcement of the 7th Pay Commission for the state government employees of West Bengal. The Centre has already announced the 8th Pay Commission, which will be effective from January 1, 2026.

article_image2

However, government employees in West Bengal are still under the 6th Pay Commission, which was formed in 2015 and implemented in 2019.

According to sources, the announcement of the formation of the 7th Pay Commission may come before Puja. However, we have to wait until September for the final decision.

article_image3

Central 8th Pay Commission will be effective: from January 2026

The state currently has: 6th Pay Commission

The 6th Pay Commission was formed: in 2015

The 6th Pay Commission came into effect: in 2019

article_image4

Current Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees: 14% (will be 18% from April)

Current Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees: 53%

State-Center DA difference: 39% (will be reduced to 35% from April)

article_image5

The state government employees have been demanding the 7th Pay Commission for a long time. State government employees are far behind in salary and dearness allowance (DA) compared to central government employees.

article_image6

Why is the 7th Pay Commission needed?

Generally, the central and state governments form a new pay commission every 10 years. Increase in prices of goods, Inflation control, Increase in cost of living and ensuring fair remuneration for employees

article_image7

1.25 million state government employees and retired employees are waiting for the announcement of the 7th Pay Commission. Although the 6th Pay Commission was announced in 2015, it took almost 4 years to come into effect.

article_image8

If the 7th Pay Commission is announced, it may take until 2027-2028 to come into effect. Meanwhile, the central government will implement the 8th Pay Commission, as a result of which the state government employees may be further deprived.

article_image9

Possible date of formation of the Seventh Pay Commission

September 2025: Possible announcement

Report submission by 2026

May be effective by 2027-2028

