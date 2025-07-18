Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai mocked Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Nyaya Yodha’ title, calling it “an unknown award for an unknown achievement”. He also criticised CM Siddaramaiah over fund allocation for Dalits and backward communities.

Gadag: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning the recent title awarded to him by the AICC Backward Classes Committee.

Bommai Questions ‘Nyaya Yodha’ Title Given to Rahul Gandhi

A day earlier, the AICC Backward Classes Committee conferred the title of Nyaya Yodha (Warrior of Justice) upon Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing reporters in Gadag on Thursday, Bommai said, “Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has supposedly delivered justice, but to whom, no one knows. An unknown award has been given for an unknown achievement.”

Karnataka’s Aerospace Industry Will Remain in State, Says Bommai

When asked about the Andhra Pradesh government's push to attract aerospace companies, Bommai said Karnataka has a long-standing history in aerospace technology. "This industry has been rooted in Karnataka for the last six to seven decades. It will not move out of the state," he said.

On political developments within Karnataka, Bommai was asked about efforts to reunite former ministers B Sriramulu and Janardhana Reddy. He clarified there was no need for any special effort, stating, “They have been together from the beginning.”

Verbal Announcements Can’t Develop Dalits; Bommai Slams Siddaramaiah

Also, Bommai hit out at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and said that the development of Dalits and backwards communities cannot happen merely through verbal announcements and alleged that the CM seemed to believe that mere announcements can fill people's stomachs.

He urged the government to properly allocate the funds reserved for these communities. Speaking to the media in Gadag on Thursday, Bommai said that the Chief Minister talks a lot about Dalits.

"It's enough if he properly allocates the funds reserved for SCs and STs. Similarly, there are no specific targets set for schemes meant for backward classes. There are eight OBC corporations, yet not a single one has received funds. They claim to uplift the OBCs, but don't fund the existing schemes. The funds reserved for Dalit welfare schemes are being reduced. The Chief Minister must address this. Merely appointing someone as the chairman of a board or corporation doesn't bring real change. If the communities are to truly develop, the schemes must reach them. Nothing can be achieved through mere lip service. Siddaramaiah believes stomachs can be filled just through announcements," Bommai said.