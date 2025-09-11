A BMTC bus driver and a woman passenger exchanged slaps on Tumakuru Road near Peenya in Bengaluru. The viral video has sparked debate on commuter behaviour, public transport safety, and the stress faced by drivers and passengers.

Bengaluru: A seemingly routine BMTC bus ride on Tumakuru Road near Peenya turned dramatic when a verbal disagreement between a woman passenger and the bus driver escalated into a physical confrontation. Both reportedly exchanged slaps, an altercation that was captured on a bystander’s mobile phone. The video has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread debate about commuter behaviour, safety, and the mounting stress levels faced by both passengers and public transport staff in Bengaluru. While the exact cause of the clash is still being investigated, the incident highlights the pressures of navigating crowded city transport.

Viral Video Sparks Debate

The shocking altercation between the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) driver and the woman passenger was widely shared online after going viral on social media platforms. The clip was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the account Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf), which provided details of the confrontation.

According to reports, the incident occurred near Peenya on Tumakuru Road on Wednesday. What began as a verbal disagreement quickly escalated into a physical exchange, with both the passenger and the driver slapping each other in full view of stunned commuters.

Incident Captured on Camera

The video shows the woman confronting the driver near the bus entry door. She moved behind his seat and raised her hand toward him. The driver, in apparent retaliation, then slapped her back. The clip has since attracted thousands of views and reactions across social media platforms, igniting conversations about commuter safety and discipline on public transport.

Police Response

The official X account of Bengaluru City Police responded to the video, stating, “We have forwarded your complaint to concerned police officers for necessary action.” Authorities have confirmed that they are investigating the incident and will take appropriate action based on their findings.

Users React to the Altercation

Social media users have shared strong opinions about the confrontation.

One user commented: "It is the passenger who actually started manhandling. She should be arrested."

