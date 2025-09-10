An auto-rickshaw in Bengaluru has caught attention, sparking reactions online after a Reddit post featuring its powerful punchlines went viral.

An auto-rickshaw in Bengaluru has caught attention, sparking reactions online after a Reddit post featuring its powerful punchlines went viral. The viral image shows the back of the auto, with three crisp messages written on it: “Respect Women, Salute Indian Army, Thanks Farmers.”

Bengaluru Auto’s Message Goes Viral; Reactions Pour In

Reactions poured in, with many praising the auto driver’s thoughtfulness and others sharing similar experiences in other cities.

A user wrote, "A month or two ago I saw an auto in Patna covered in quotes about Life.. real good ones.. n it was literally covered in it from inside to out."

Another user wrote, “Seem this Driver loves his Country.. At any cost he should be away from politics…”.

A third user commented, "Where does "Common Man" lie?"