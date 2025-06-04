Several people criticised how the event could continue and questioned whether Virat Kohli and the team knew of the tragedy that unfolded.

Bengaluru: Social media was left wondering how Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) could continue with their victory celebrations despite 11 people dying in a stampede at Chinnaswamy stadium. Several people said that it showed a lack of sensitivity and urged the organisers to stop the event. The team is yet to acknowledge the deaths, adding to the irritation of fans.

Virat Kohli and RCB captain Rajat Patidar addressed the crowd at Chinnaswamy stadium. “This one is for you fans, for this beautiful city. So congratulations to all of them. During the unboxing event, I told you guys, this guy (Rajat Patidar) will lead us for a very long time. Support him, back him,” Kohli said. Along with Patidar, Kohli also lifted the trophy in front of the fans.

Several people criticised how the event could continue and questioned whether Virat Kohli and the team knew of the tragedy that unfolded. "One wall away from the site where over 7 people died, the massive RCB bash continues at the Chinnaswamy stadium. This is the height of insensitivity," journalist Akshita Nandagopal wrote. “It's not even real cricket. It's almost a fantasy league. People have died outside in a gruesome manner and they are giving speeches. WTH,” social activist Shalin Maria Lawrence said.

“He'll be so hurt after knowing what havoc has been created outside,” a Virat Kohli fan wrote. Another user questioned why Virat was not acknowledging the deaths, and said the team had blood in their hands.

