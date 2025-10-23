Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar slammed the BJP and Union government, saying they are not concerned about farmers. He urged action to secure funds for irrigation projects including Upper Krishna, Mekedatu, and Mahadayi.

Raichur: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday challenged the state BJP leaders to join hands with him in putting pressure on the Centre to secure funds for the state's irrigation projects.

Addressing Congress party workers and block workers at Panchamukhi here, he said, “If state BJP leaders have concern and commitment for the state, let them come with me to Delhi to put pressure and get funds for Upper Krishna, Mekedatu, Mahadayi and other irrigation projects.”

"I have met Union Ministers and the PM for funds for irrigation, but to no avail. The Centre has not released the Rs 5300 crore announced in the budget. The BJP and Union government are not concerned about farmers," he added.

He called on the party workers to put the party above individuals and work for the party.

"We exist if the party exists. The party will always recognise people who have worked hard. The real leader is the one who takes leadership at the booth level. Organisation is more than anything else," he said.

"We are spending more than Rs 1 lakh crore on welfare schemes, including guarantee schemes. The BJP has copied our schemes in many states. Congress party has always brought welfare schemes for the people like mid-day meals, pension scheme, rural employment scheme, etc," he added.

Shivakumar claimed that Congress had not lost election wherever Rahul Gandhi took out the Bharat Jodo yatra.

"Congress party has not lost election wherever Rahul Gandhi took out the Bharat Jodo yatra. Sonia Gandhi sacrificed the PM's post twice when people don't give up power. Mallikarjun Kharge is occupying the same post as Mahatma Gandhi did 100 years ago. He gave Article 371J to this region. This is benefiting people of all parties," he said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Shivakumar hit back at BJP leaders BY Vijayendra, BY Raghavendra, and others for alleging that the Congress party was sending money to the Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters at Gandhinagar, Shivakumar said, "They are remembering their past work. We neither have such a practice nor is there a need for such a thing. This is just a hit-and-run statement; let them present evidence if they have. They are making such allegations as they are worried that the INDIA block would come to power in Bihar."

