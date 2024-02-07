Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BJP to protest against Karnataka Congres government in Bengaluru today

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans a protest in Bengaluru against the Karnataka Congress government's handling of drought relief. BJP leaders criticize alleged negligence towards farmers and welcome efforts to rejuvenate temples while condemning controversies over religious practices.

    BJP to protest against Karnataka Congres government in Bengaluru today vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 9:37 AM IST

    Expressing dissent against the Karnataka Congress government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to stage a protest in Bengaluru today. The demonstration, slated to take place near the Gandhi statue on the premises of Vidhana Soudha at 11 am, aims to highlight the lack of adequate measures for drought relief in the state.

    Led by BJP MLAs, including state president BY Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok, and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Pujari, the protest comes in response to the alleged negligence towards addressing drought-related issues affecting farmers and communities.

    Karnataka's claim that Centre withheld grants is politically motivated: Nirmala Sitharaman

    The decision to hold the protest was made during a core committee meeting of senior BJP leaders last Friday. Despite the state government's declaration of over 222 taluks as drought-prone, the BJP asserts that insufficient action has been taken to alleviate the plight of farmers, particularly in providing essential resources such as drinking water.

    "The anti-farmer policy of the state government cannot go unchallenged, especially when significant portions of our state are grappling with drought conditions," remarked BY Vijayendra, emphasizing the party's commitment to advocating for the welfare of agricultural communities. Meanwhile, echoing sentiments from the political arena, Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), predicted a sweeping victory for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, forecasting over 400 seats for the party and a return to power for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Responding to these assertions, Vijayendra acknowledged that political forecasts are subject to change and asserted the BJP's confidence in its campaign strategies. "The truth about the Lok Sabha elections remains the same for everyone. Even the Congress National President is aware of the ground realities," he stated, underscoring the dynamic nature of electoral outcomes.

    Regarding recent government initiatives, Vijayendra welcomed the decision to rejuvenate temples dedicated to Lord Rama, hailing it as a positive step towards honouring cultural heritage. "It is heartening to see the recognition of Sri Rama's significance by the state government. We appreciate such efforts and extend our support for endeavors that uphold our traditions," he remarked.

    Congress is a ‘Bharat Todo’ party: Karnataka BJP leader N Ravikumar

    However, amidst political dialogues, Vijayendra raised concerns over a recent controversy involving the construction of a flagpole for hoisting a Hanuman flag in Mandya. Denouncing the incident as a "conspiracy" orchestrated by the Congress government, he highlighted the importance of safeguarding religious freedoms and cultural practices.

    "The Bhagwadhwaja riot issue in Mandya raises questions about our fundamental rights. Constructing a flagpole for religious purposes should not be met with opposition. Such actions sow seeds of discord and undermine the spirit of inclusivity," Vijayendra asserted, calling for greater respect for religious sentiments.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2024, 9:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IT raid conducted in several places in Bengaluru early morning, investigation underway vkp

    BREAKING: IT raid conducted in over 5 places in Bengaluru early morning, investigation underway

    Bharat Rice scheme launched in Bengaluru: Doorstep delivery planned; Read more vkp

    Bharat Rice scheme launched in Bengaluru: Doorstep delivery planned; Read more

    Karnataka: Two pregnant cows allegedly shot dead by culprits; FIR filed at Hassan vkp

    Karnataka: Two pregnant cows allegedly shot dead by culprits; FIR filed at Hassan

    Bikers crash while trying to shoot video of Rs 12 crore worth Mclaren supercar for social media (WATCH) vkp

    Bikers crash while trying to shoot video of Rs 12 crore worth Mclaren supercar for social media (WATCH)

    Bengaluru's BBMP announces good news for Taxpayers: 50% off on property tax arrears! vkp

    Bengaluru’s BBMP announces good news for Taxpayers: 50% off on property tax arrears!

    Recent Stories

    Fighter box office: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika's film going strong

    'Fighter' box office: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika's film going strong

    Money laundering case: ED conducts raids on properties linked to ex-Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat AJR

    Money laundering case: ED conducts raids on properties linked to ex-Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat

    IT raid conducted in several places in Bengaluru early morning, investigation underway vkp

    BREAKING: IT raid conducted in over 5 places in Bengaluru early morning, investigation underway

    Missing bolts caused Boeing 737 Max 9 door plug blowout: NTSB Report

    Missing bolts caused Boeing 737 Max 9 door plug blowout: NTSB Report

    Happy Rose Day 2024: Romantic quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status RBA

    Happy Rose Day 2024: Romantic quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon