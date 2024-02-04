Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Congress is a ‘Bharat Todo’ party: Karnataka BJP leader N Ravikumar

    Karnataka BJP leader N. Ravikumar criticized the Congress party, questioning its commitment to unity. He pointed out alleged contradictions in leaders' messages and accused the Congress of having a divisive history, citing instances like the partition of India and Pakistan, Article 370, and Bangladesh's formation. 

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 4, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

    Karnataka BJP leader N. Ravikumar expressed his scepticism over the Congress party's commitment to the idea of unity, pointing out what he perceives as contradictory messages from its leaders. The BJP leader highlighted the apparent discrepancy between Rahul Gandhi's call for "Bharat Jodo" (Unite India) and DK Suresh's similar sentiment, while also accusing the Congress of being a "todo" (divide) party.

    Addressing reporters in the city, Ravikumar didn't mince his words as he accused the Congress of having a history of dividing the nation. He claimed that the Congress was responsible for the partition of Hindusthan and Pakistan, the creation of Article 370, and the formation of Bangladesh in 1971. According to him, these instances are evidence that the Congress party has a divisive agenda and is now attempting to break India once again.

    BJP MP Prahlad Joshi slams Congress' MP DK Suresh over 'separate Nation row', calls for his suspension

    Taking a swipe at Congress President Prakash Hukkeri's recent comment that "we are not football," Ravikumar questioned the leadership within the Congress party. He suggested that if Hukkeri holds such a view, it reflects the sentiments of senior Congress leaders and their high command. The BJP leader asserted that everything he stated was factual and aligned with the truth.

    In response to Hukkeri's metaphorical statement, Ravikumar underscored the need to imagine the perspectives of senior Congress leaders like Rajanna. According to him, such remarks from within the Congress party only reaffirm the belief that the BJP is a party committed to unity, contrasting it with what he perceives as the Congress being a party that tends to promote division. The BJP leader's remarks come amidst an ongoing political discourse between the two major parties in India, with both sides presenting their vision for the future of the nation.

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2024, 10:41 AM IST
