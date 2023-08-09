Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP leaders slam Siddaramaiah government's handling of farmers' issues

    In a massive protest held at Bengaluru's Freedom Park, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former minister CT Ravi lambasted the government led by Siddaramaiah, accusing it of neglecting farmers' interests. 

    Addressing the gathering, Ravi contended that the Congress government's actions, including the cancellation of vital projects such as Kisan Samman and Raitha Vidyanidhi, were indicative of an 'anti-people' agenda.

    Ravi vehemently criticized the Siddaramaiah administration for allegedly misappropriating funds for political gains and charged that their policies were driving farmers to the brink. Highlighting alarming statistics, he revealed that over 50 farmers had taken their lives within a mere 80 days of the government's tenure, with several others succumbing to contaminated water consumption.

    The BJP leader called on the state government to emulate the BJP-led central government's initiatives, such as the Minimum Support Price scheme and urged immediate implementation of support price schemes for crops like millet. 

    He also challenged the Siddaramaiah government to match the BJP's commitment of Rs 4000 under the Kisan Samman Yojana, suggesting that they prove their capabilities by offering Rs 6000 instead. Ravi further demanded funding for crucial irrigation projects and called out the government for alleged contractor misconduct.

    Ravi's speech also touched on concerns about water allocation, advising that farmers be prioritized and surplus water be shared judiciously with Tamil Nadu. He emphasized the need to safeguard the state's interests while avoiding any compromise that could adversely affect the population.

    The protest garnered significant attention, with other prominent figures from the BJP, including former minister Dr CN Ashwathanarayan and SC Morcha State President Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, expressing solidarity with Ravi's views. 

    The demonstration underscored the growing dissatisfaction among BJP leaders over the Siddaramaiah government's handling of farmer-related issues and signalled their intent to hold the administration accountable.

