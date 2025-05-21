BJP chief BY Vijayendra criticised the Karnataka government for neglecting pre-monsoon preparations in Bengaluru. He called the inaction an ‘unpardonable offence’ amid severe flooding and demanded urgent civic infrastructure fixes.

Bengaluru : BJP State President and MLA BY Vijayendra on Tuesday slammed the Congress-led Karnataka government for prioritising celebratory events in Hosapete over essential pre-monsoon preparedness in Bengaluru.

He accused the government of negligence amid severe civic issues in the city and termed the administration's actions as an "unpardonable offence."

The remarks came during a BJP delegation's visit to rain-affected areas near the Silk Board, where they assessed flooding and related damage.

Speaking to the media, Vijayendra said, "The Chief Minister should focus on Bengaluru's development works. The government should complete the work at a fast pace."

He accused the state government of being an incompetent administration and said that it has no dignity or accountability. He pointed out that the entire city of Bengaluru gets flooded with just a few hours of rain and said, "Four people have lost their lives.

DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah talk about Greater Bengaluru, but just adding the word "Greater" isn't enough."

He questioned how many thousands of crores have been allocated for Bengaluru's development.

"When the BJP was in power earlier, several development projects were carried out with funds amounting to thousands of crores," Vijayendra said. He drew attention to the fact that current projects have stalled because the contractors haven't been paid.

He criticised DK Shivakumar for speaking about the tallest tower and tunnel roads when the people of Bengaluru are not interested in such projects. What the public wants is a proper drainage system to handle rainwater. He emphasised the need to repair stormwater drains and address encroachments on lakes.

He pointed out that just yesterday, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister were instructing officials to remove silt. He questioned whether they are unaware of the monsoon season, don't they know when it rains? Why wasn't pre-monsoon work carried out despite having prior knowledge? he asked.