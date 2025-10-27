Over 40 specialist doctors at Bidar BRIMS Hospital were suddenly dismissed without notice after working months without pay. With 8–9 months’ salaries pending, the doctors have launched a protest demanding justice and payment.

Bidar: A major controversy has erupted at the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS) after more than 40 specialist doctors were abruptly terminated from service without prior notice. The decision has sparked outrage and distress among the medical staff, many of whom have been working at the hospital for the past five to six years.

The sudden dismissals have not only jeopardised the livelihoods of these doctors but also raised serious concerns about the functioning and management of one of Karnataka’s key government medical institutions.

Fired With Months Of Salary Pending

Doctors who had been serving in departments such as Emergency, Radiology, Scanning, General Medicine, Orthopaedics, General Surgery, Chest and TB, and Maternity have reportedly not received their salaries for the past eight to nine months.

Despite repeated assurances from the BRIMS director that their dues would be cleared “today or tomorrow”, the payments never arrived. Nearly a year has passed without a single installment being released, pushing the doctors into severe financial hardship.

Sudden Termination Without Explanation

To make matters worse, these doctors, already struggling due to months of unpaid wages, were suddenly dismissed from their posts without any formal notice or explanation.

“We have been left on the streets. They are playing with our lives,” said one of the aggrieved doctors, expressing deep frustration over the hospital administration’s decision. Many have described the move as unjust and inhumane, especially given their long service under difficult conditions.

Protest And Disruption Of Hospital Services

In response, the dismissed doctors have launched a sit-in protest near the BRIMS administrative office, demanding immediate payment of their pending salaries and an explanation for their abrupt removal.

The protest has caused growing tension within the hospital, and there are fears that treatment and patient care services could be severely disrupted if the issue is not resolved promptly.