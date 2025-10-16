The FSSAI has directed that no food or drink brand may use “ORS” in its name or label unless the product meets the WHO-approved ORS formula. Previous permissions allowing “ORS” in trademarks with disclaimers have been revoked.

A Hyderabad-based paediatrician's persistent campaign against the misuse of the term 'ORS' has resulted in a nationwide policy change. After nearly eight years of effort, Dr Sivaranjani Santosh’s legal and public awareness campaign prompted the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to ban the use of the term 'Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS)' on any product that does not strictly match the World Health Organization (WHO)-approved formula.

Dr Santosh's victory was confirmed through an FSSAI directive issued on October 14, 2025, which stated that no food business operator may label or market its product using the word “ORS”, whether alone, with a prefix or suffix, or as part of a brand name, unless the product complies fully with WHO’s composition standards.

“This victory belongs not to one person, but to people’s power: the doctors, advocates, mothers, and influencers who stood with me,” Dr Santosh said after the order.

FSSAI withdraws old permissions allowing 'ORS' in trademarks

The new order marks a decisive end to an earlier policy that allowed limited use of the term 'ORS' under strict disclaimers. The October 14 directive officially rescinds FSSAI’s 2022 and 2024 notifications, which had permitted brands to include 'ORS' as part of a trademark or product name if accompanied by the statement:

"This product is NOT an ORS formula as recommended by WHO."

Now, even with such disclaimers, no non-WHO-approved product can bear the word “ORS” anywhere on its label, package, or advertisement.

Clarification issued on misleading product labelling

A day later, on October 15, FSSAI issued a clarification circular reinforcing the ban and stressing that the use of “ORS” on fruit-based, non-carbonated, or ready-to-drink beverages violates the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The regulator noted that such practices mislead consumers through “false, deceptive, ambiguous, and erroneous” naming and labelling. These actions, FSSAI said, constitute misbranding and misleading advertising, which are punishable under Sections 52 and 53 of the Act.

The circular instructs state and central food safety commissioners to ensure immediate withdrawal of all such products and to take legal action against violators.

A decade-long battle against misleading ORS drinks

Dr Sivaranjani Santosh, a Hyderabad-based paediatrician, began questioning deceptive beverage marketing nearly ten years ago after noticing sugar-rich fruit drinks marketed as 'ORS' in supermarkets. Many such drinks, she argued, could confuse parents and harm children suffering from dehydration or diarrhoea, the very conditions ORS is meant to treat.

She also warned that excessive sugar and incorrect electrolyte ratios in such drinks could be dangerous for diabetic patients and young children.

In 2022, she took her campaign to court, filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Telangana High Court, urging action against brands misusing the 'ORS' label without following WHO-recommended formulas, according to a report in The Hindu.

Court intervention and FSSAI’s initial response

Recognising the public health risks, the Telangana High Court, led by the Chief Justice, sought formal responses from the FSSAI and the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

This judicial push led FSSAI to issue its first directive on April 8, 2022, restricting the use of 'ORS' in food products and advertising. However, the move was soon diluted. On July 14, 2022, FSSAI informed Dr Santosh that due to writ petitions filed by companies holding registered trademarks, it had temporarily relaxed restrictions until the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks made a final ruling.

As a result, certain beverages continued to use 'ORS' with a disclaimer. This loophole has now been completely closed by the October 2025 order, marking a definitive regulatory turnaround.

The significance of the new ORS labeling rule

The new rule represents a major win for consumer safety and transparency. ORS is a medical formulation, not a general beverage. The WHO-approved solution contains precise amounts of sodium chloride, potassium chloride, glucose, and citrate, designed to replace lost fluids and electrolytes during dehydration.

Improper formulas or misleadingly labelled drinks may not only fail to rehydrate but could also worsen dehydration or cause salt toxicity, especially in children.

The FSSAI's ban will help ensure that when consumers see the term 'ORS', they can trust the product’s safety and accuracy.

A victory of persistence and public support

Following the announcement, Dr Santosh posted on Instagram, thanking the collective effort behind the success. She wrote: "No one can use ORS on their label unless it is a WHO-recommended formula, and no one can sell it right from today."

Her message resonated widely, with parents, doctors, and influencers applauding her for her years-long fight. "Thanks to every parent, doctor, journalist, teacher, advocate, and citizen who supported this cause," she said.

(With ANI inputs)