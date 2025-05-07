Bharat Bhushan’s father praised the Indian government for launching Operation Sindoor, calling it a timely response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed his son’s life and urging continued action against terrorism.

Bengaluru : India's successful Operation Sindoor which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan has brought a sense of justice to the families of the victims of the Pahalgam Terror attack.

The father of one of the victims, Bharat Bhushan praised the government for taking timely action against terror elements operating in Pakistan.

"We are thinking of this, but after bringing the body of my son, we thought that Modi will take some definite steps to control these terrorist attacks, and definitely the Government of India has done it," said Channaveerappa, father of Pahalgam terror attack victim Bharat Bhushan, while reacting to the developments under Operation Sindoor.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had arranged meetings with the Army, Air Force and Navy and had taken good decisions.

"Yesterday night they attacked the nine terrorist camps in Pakistan, and killed many people there, and I heard that there are about 100 people died in this attack, mostly terrorists," he added.

"They are trained well there, and they are doing all this," he said, referring to terrorist training in Pakistan. “And even border areas between India and Pakistan, our Army is alert and doing good thing, controlling terrorists.”

When asked about justice, he said, “Being a father... do you think justice sought through this sir? Definitely, some 50% justice is okay, but real thing is, some more of these terrorists are escaping, and their hideouts are also not find out till now, so we have to find out the hideouts of the terrorists, and also we have to kill those who escaped from their hideouts.”

Calling for continued operations, he added, “They have to take up more attacks, so that Pakistan must learn a lesson, they have to stop training terrorists there.”

"Operation Sindoor" targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and was in direct response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen and injured several others.