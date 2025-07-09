Over 25 crore workers from major labour unions have joined the Bharat Bandh today, protesting against anti-labour policies. In Bengaluru, key public sector services like banking, LIC, and insurance may be disrupted, while transport remains normal.
Bengaluru: Labour unions across India have launched a massive strike today, demanding the reversal of anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate policies. Major labour organisations including AITUC, CITU, HMS, INTUC, and SEWA are participating, with an estimated 25 crore workers involved.
Public sector services hit hard
The strike is causing major disruptions in public sector services such as banking, insurance, postal services, coal mining, garments, LIC, BSNL, and Provident Fund offices. Many of these services have been shut down since midnight.
Services expected to remain operational in Bengaluru
Despite the bandh, several services are likely to function normally. These include:
- Buses, metro, trains, autos, and private buses
- Schools and colleges
- Hotels, government and private offices
- Markets and street vendors
- Hospitals and healthcare services
What to expect in Bengaluru today?
A full shutdown is unlikely, but the strike is expected to disrupt several sectors across Bengaluru. Commuters, consumers, and businesses may face delays and service interruptions throughout the day. While no major security threats have been reported, police are actively monitoring key locations to ensure law and order is maintained.
Security tightened near Town Hall, Bengaluru
In response to the strike, heavy police security has been deployed in front of Town Hall. Although protest permission has only been granted for Freedom Park, authorities anticipate a possible gathering at Town Hall. Precautionary security measures have been put in place.
Workers' key demands
The striking labour unions have issued the following demands:
- Repeal all four new labor codes
- Reject anti-worker provisions introduced by the central government
- Implement national minimum wage
- Restore the right to form unions, which the new central law has curbed
- Grant permissions to form new unions
- Reduce working hours from 12 to 8 hours
- End contract-based employment; enforce permanent hiring practices