Over 25 crore workers from major labour unions have joined the Bharat Bandh today, protesting against anti-labour policies. In Bengaluru, key public sector services like banking, LIC, and insurance may be disrupted, while transport remains normal.

Bengaluru: Labour unions across India have launched a massive strike today, demanding the reversal of anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate policies. Major labour organisations including AITUC, CITU, HMS, INTUC, and SEWA are participating, with an estimated 25 crore workers involved.

Public sector services hit hard

The strike is causing major disruptions in public sector services such as banking, insurance, postal services, coal mining, garments, LIC, BSNL, and Provident Fund offices. Many of these services have been shut down since midnight.

Services expected to remain operational in Bengaluru

Despite the bandh, several services are likely to function normally. These include:

Buses, metro, trains, autos, and private buses

Schools and colleges

Hotels, government and private offices

Markets and street vendors

Hospitals and healthcare services

What to expect in Bengaluru today?

A full shutdown is unlikely, but the strike is expected to disrupt several sectors across Bengaluru. Commuters, consumers, and businesses may face delays and service interruptions throughout the day. While no major security threats have been reported, police are actively monitoring key locations to ensure law and order is maintained.

Security tightened near Town Hall, Bengaluru

In response to the strike, heavy police security has been deployed in front of Town Hall. Although protest permission has only been granted for Freedom Park, authorities anticipate a possible gathering at Town Hall. Precautionary security measures have been put in place.

Workers' key demands

The striking labour unions have issued the following demands: