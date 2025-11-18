A Bengaluru woman driving on the wrong side collided with an auto, got into a heated fight and caused a 1 km traffic jam near Baiyappanahalli. The incident, captured on video, has gone viral and sparked debate over traffic discipline.

Bengaluru: A shocking incident near the Baiyappanahalli Flyover has ignited a heated discussion on traffic discipline, wrong-side driving and ego-driven road rage. A woman riding a two-wheeler on the wrong side of the road not only caused a direct collision with an autorickshaw but also triggered a nearly 1 km traffic jam, leaving hundreds of commuters frustrated and delayed. Despite being at fault, she allegedly refused to admit her mistake, shouted at the auto driver and argued with the traffic police officer who intervened. What should have been a simple acknowledgement of an error turned into a full-blown confrontation.

The viral video, widely circulated on X, captures the chaotic moment when the woman, despite riding against the flow of traffic, continued to blame the auto driver for the collision. In the footage, she can be heard screaming and abusing the driver while a traffic cop repeatedly tries to calm her down. The officer is seen explaining that she was travelling in the wrong direction and causing disruption to moving vehicles. However, the woman continues to argue, refusing to accept responsibility. The auto driver, maintaining his position, calmly states that he was on the correct side of the road, further highlighting the contrast in behaviour.

The incident has intensified discussions about traffic rule enforcement in Bengaluru, especially the rising number of wrong-side driving cases that frequently lead to congestion and accidents. Many social media users questioned why stricter penalties were not imposed immediately, arguing that unchecked violations only encourage more reckless behaviour on city roads.

How Did Social Media React?

Reactions poured in across platforms, with many expressing frustration over the woman’s conduct and the larger issue of poor traffic etiquette in Bengaluru:

One user commented: "It's one of the rare times when I feel bad for an auto guy. Paapa even the policeman couldn't do anything."

Another user commented: "Breaking traffic rules is dangerous and gender shouldn’t become an escape card. The traffic policeman should’ve fined her instead of calming her down. When people realise they can shout and get away with violations, it just makes the roads worse for everyone."

Third user commented: "More like wrong lane, she went to right lane instead of staying in left lane on a two way road"

One more user said: "The traffic cop showed more professionalism than she deserved. Should have seized her driver's license."

Another user said: "In other country she would have received steep fines and licence canceled for some time. Here the madness continues."

The viral clip underscores a growing sentiment among commuters that the biggest obstacle on Bengaluru roads is not always traffic volume but the mindset of individuals who refuse to acknowledge even the simplest mistakes. As public anger rises, many hope the incident encourages stricter enforcement and greater accountability on the city’s increasingly chaotic roads.