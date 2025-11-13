A Bengaluru software engineer, frustrated by honking, deliberately rammed a couple and their child in a road rage incident. Arrested by Sadashivanagar police, the accused faces an attempted murder case while victims recover in hospital.

Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s roads witnessed a shocking episode of road rage when a software engineer, frustrated by a minor traffic altercation, deliberately rammed a couple on a bike, putting three lives at risk. The incident, which occurred on a busy city street, was captured on CCTV and has sparked outrage over reckless driving and road rage. The accused, identified as Sukruth Keshav, has now been arrested and sent to jail, highlighting the dangers of letting anger take control behind the wheel.

Techie Jailed After Road Rage Incident

Sukruth Keshav, a resident of Kodigehalli and a software engineer by profession, let his temper dictate his actions with horrifying consequences. On the night of 26 October, after a minor disagreement at a traffic signal, he allegedly targeted a couple riding a bike, resulting in a hit-and-run incident. What began as a moment of impatience escalated into a criminal act, leaving the couple and their young child injured and the perpetrator in police custody.

Road Rage Turns Deadly

According to police reports, Sukruth was driving his Tata Curvv car on 80 Feet Road in Dollars Colony. He had stopped in the free left-turn lane at the Ramaiah signal when a couple on a bike, with their small child, stopped behind him. The biker repeatedly honked to signal his presence, which enraged Sukruth. The altercation escalated into a verbal argument.

Instead of walking away, Sukruth followed the couple for a short distance towards the Sadashivanagar police station. As the bike overtook his car, he allegedly accelerated and deliberately rammed the vehicle. The impact threw the couple and the child across the road. Shockingly, Sukruth fled the scene without stopping to help, leaving the victims to be rescued by bystanders.

CCTV Footage Leads Police to Accused

The Sadashivanagar traffic police registered a hit-and-run case and began investigating. Reviewing CCTV footage revealed that the collision appeared intentional. The case was then handed over to the law and order police station. Using the footage, authorities traced Sukruth and his car near Thindlu. During interrogation, Sukruth admitted to the deliberate act, claiming he was heading to Indiranagar with a friend when the road rage incident occurred.

Attempted Murder Case Registered

Following the confession, the police registered a case of attempted murder at the Sadashivanagar police station. Sukruth Keshav has been arrested and remanded to jail. The injured couple and their child received treatment at a nearby hospital and are reportedly recovering.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of how a brief lapse in patience can escalate into criminal actions with severe consequences. Road rage is not only dangerous for the victims but can also irreversibly alter the life of the perpetrator.