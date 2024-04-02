Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Woman receives parcel, gets defrauded of Rs 56k through mobile banking scam

    A woman in Bengaluru fell prey to cyber fraudsters who tricked her into making a small UPI transaction before swindling Rs 56,000 from her bank account. Posing as the "Fraud Monitoring Cell," they alarmed her about the hefty deduction. The victim reported the incident to the Sadashivnagar police station, prompting an investigation.

    Bengaluru: Woman receives parcel, gets defrauded of Rs 56k through mobile banking scam vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 2, 2024, 7:43 AM IST

    A case of cyber fraud was reported at the Sadashivnagar police station in Bengaluru where a woman fell victim to cyber fraudsters who cunningly swindled Rs 56,000 from her through a mobile banking scam. 

    Madhuri Jaipur, the victim in this case, was duped by fraudsters who initially gained access to her contact information. Posing as legitimate entities, they lured her into making a small UPI transaction of two rupees under the guise of receiving a parcel. However, what followed was a harrowing ordeal as she received a call purportedly from the "Fraud Monitoring Cell," informing her of a hefty deduction from her account.

    How a Bengaluru CEO lost Rs 2.3 crore falling prey to scamsters in drug courier scam

    The fraudsters alerted that 56 thousand rupees had been deducted from her account. Shocked, the woman immediately checked her bank account upon receiving the alert call, only to discover that indeed, 56 thousand rupees had been deducted. The call abruptly ended as the cyber crooks disconnected.

    These dangerous scamsters executed their deceit by making a nominal payment of two rupees via UPI, leaving the woman distressed over potential financial losses. Concerned about her situation, the woman promptly reported the incident to the Sadashivanagar police station. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2024, 7:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fire breaks out in automobile shop on JC Road in Bengaluru, no casualties reported vkp

    Fire breaks out in automobile shop on JC Road in Bengaluru, no casualties reported

    Kannada nameplate mandate: Belagavi shopkeeper's translation mishap, names store 'Dead Guru' vkp

    Kannada nameplate mandate: Belagavi shopkeeper's translation mishap, names store 'Dead Guru'

    Bengaluru faces driest March in history, IMD warns continuity of dry spell for next two weeks vkp

    Bengaluru faces driest March in history, IMD warns continuity of dry spell for next two weeks

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man kills girlfriend by stabbing her 15 times for refusing to marry him vkp

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man kills girlfriend by stabbing her 15 times for refusing to marry him in Jayanagar

    Bengaluru road rage: Woman chased over alleged indicator dispute in Koramangala, accused in custody vkp

    Bengaluru road rage: Woman chased over alleged indicator dispute in Koramangala, accused in custody (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Google to delete billions of personal data records collected from over 136 million people in US

    Huge! Google to delete billions of personal data records collected from over 136 million people in US

    Drishyam to Omkara-7 best films of Ajay Devgn RBA

    Drishyam to Omkara-7 best films of Ajay Devgn

    India delivers 2 HAL-made Dornier 228 aircraft to Guyana

    India delivers 2 HAL-made Dornier 228 aircraft to Guyana

    International Autism Awareness Day 2024: Know the signs of autism and how to act early RBA

    International Autism Awareness Day 2024: Know the signs of autism and how to act early

    Fire breaks out in automobile shop on JC Road in Bengaluru, no casualties reported vkp

    Fire breaks out in automobile shop on JC Road in Bengaluru, no casualties reported

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon