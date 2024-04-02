Bengaluru: Woman receives parcel, gets defrauded of Rs 56k through mobile banking scam

A woman in Bengaluru fell prey to cyber fraudsters who tricked her into making a small UPI transaction before swindling Rs 56,000 from her bank account. Posing as the "Fraud Monitoring Cell," they alarmed her about the hefty deduction. The victim reported the incident to the Sadashivnagar police station, prompting an investigation.

A case of cyber fraud was reported at the Sadashivnagar police station in Bengaluru where a woman fell victim to cyber fraudsters who cunningly swindled Rs 56,000 from her through a mobile banking scam.

Madhuri Jaipur, the victim in this case, was duped by fraudsters who initially gained access to her contact information. Posing as legitimate entities, they lured her into making a small UPI transaction of two rupees under the guise of receiving a parcel. However, what followed was a harrowing ordeal as she received a call purportedly from the "Fraud Monitoring Cell," informing her of a hefty deduction from her account.



The fraudsters alerted that 56 thousand rupees had been deducted from her account. Shocked, the woman immediately checked her bank account upon receiving the alert call, only to discover that indeed, 56 thousand rupees had been deducted. The call abruptly ended as the cyber crooks disconnected.

These dangerous scamsters executed their deceit by making a nominal payment of two rupees via UPI, leaving the woman distressed over potential financial losses. Concerned about her situation, the woman promptly reported the incident to the Sadashivanagar police station. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.