In Bengaluru, a married woman went missing after stepping out to dispose of garbage and allegedly eloped with a barber shop owner. Her husband has filed a complaint, and police are investigating the case using CCTV footage and other evidence.

In a disturbing incident reported in Bengaluru, a married woman went missing after stepping out of her home on the pretext of disposing of garbage. The case has raised concerns within the local community, as allegations of an extramarital relationship and a planned disappearance have emerged. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Bagalagunte police station, leaving the woman’s family shocked and distressed. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

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Woman Allegedly Elopes With Barber Shop Owner

The woman has been identified as Priyanka, a resident of the area. According to her husband, she left home and did not return. It is alleged that she has eloped with a man named Prabhu, who owns a barber shop located next to their house.

Left Home Under Pretext Of Disposing Garbage

Priyanka reportedly told her family that she was stepping out to dispose of garbage but did not return. Before leaving, she is alleged to have administered sleeping pills to her husband and children. She had reportedly come into contact with Prabhu only a few days earlier, and the acquaintance is said to have quickly developed into a romantic relationship.

Affair Suspected, Husband Raises Allegations

According to her husband, Sharathkumar, the two would meet secretly whenever he was away at work. He also alleged that Prabhu used to recharge Priyanka’s mobile phone. The matter came to light when he checked the recharge details and discovered the connection. Sharathkumar claimed that he had warned his wife two or three times, but she allegedly did not heed his warnings.

CCTV Footage Captures Her Leaving Home

On the night of April 11, at around 11.57 pm, Priyanka left the house. CCTV footage reportedly shows her carrying a garbage bucket in one hand and a bag in the other. After searching for her without success, Sharathkumar approached the police and filed a complaint.

Police Register Case, Investigation Underway

A case has been registered at the Bagalagunte police station. Police have begun an investigation to trace Priyanka and verify the allegations surrounding her disappearance.