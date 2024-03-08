Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    International Women's Day: PM Modi announces reduction in LPG cylinder price; check details

    The revised prices of commercial gas cylinders ranged from Rs 1,749.00 in Mumbai to Rs 1,960.50 in Chennai, emphasizing the government's focus on affordability and accessibility for households.

    International Women's Day: PM Modi announces reduction in LPG cylinder price; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 9:33 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (March 8) announced a reduction in the prices of domestic gas cylinders, aiming to alleviate the financial burden on households, particularly benefitting womenon International Women's Day. PM Modi said that the prices of domestic gas cylinders would be slashed by Rs 100, with a focus on supporting the well-being of families and promoting a healthier environment.

    Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Today, on Women's Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti."

    Explained: All about AMCA, India's fifth-generation fighter jet

    By making cooking gas more affordable, the government aims to not only ease the financial strain on households but also contribute to a healthier living environment.

    "By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring 'Ease of Living' for them," the prime minister said.

    CBI busts human trafficking network taking Indians to Russia-Ukraine war zone, say officials

    The announcement comes in contrast to the price hike for 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by Oil Marketing Companies on March 1. The revised prices of commercial gas cylinders ranged from Rs 1,749.00 in Mumbai to Rs 1,960.50 in Chennai, emphasizing the government's focus on affordability and accessibility for households.

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2024, 9:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained All about AMCA, India's fifth-generation fighter aircraft

    Explained: All about AMCA, India's fifth-generation fighter jet

    PM Modi to witness massive live firing demo at Pokhran on March 12

    PM Modi to watch massive live firing demo at Pokhran on March 12

    CBI busts human trafficking network taking Indians to Russia-Ukraine war zone, say officials

    CBI busts human trafficking network taking Indians to Russia-Ukraine war zone, say officials

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal extends electricity subsidy in Delhi till March 2025 gcw

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal extends electricity subsidy in Delhi till March 2025

    BREAKING CCS approves acquisition of 34 ALH Dhruv choppers for Indian Army and Indian Coast Guard snt

    CCS approves acquisition of 34 ALH Dhruv choppers for Indian Army and Indian Coast Guard

    Recent Stories

    Who was Dolly Sohi? TV actress dies at 48 after battling with Cervical Cancer RBA

    Who was Dolly Sohi? TV actress dies at 48 after battling with Cervical Cancer

    Ottawa horror: Six killed in shocking mass stabbing; Prime Minister expresses grief AJR

    Ottawa horror: Six killed in shocking mass stabbing; Prime Minister expresses grief

    International Women's Day 2024: Army powers Nari Shakti mission; set to launch 2 sports companies for girls

    Army powers Nari Shakti mission; set to launch 2 sports companies for girls

    Gaami REVIEW: Is Vishwak Sen, Chandini Chowdary's movie worth your time? READ on RBA

    Gaami REVIEW: Is Vishwak Sen, Chandini Chowdary's movie worth your time? READ on

    J Baby REVIEW: Is Urvashi, Dinesh's family entertainment worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    J Baby REVIEW: Is Urvashi, Dinesh's family entertainment worth watching? Read THIS

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon