International Women's Day: PM Modi announces reduction in LPG cylinder price; check details

The revised prices of commercial gas cylinders ranged from Rs 1,749.00 in Mumbai to Rs 1,960.50 in Chennai, emphasizing the government's focus on affordability and accessibility for households.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (March 8) announced a reduction in the prices of domestic gas cylinders, aiming to alleviate the financial burden on households, particularly benefitting womenon International Women's Day. PM Modi said that the prices of domestic gas cylinders would be slashed by Rs 100, with a focus on supporting the well-being of families and promoting a healthier environment.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Today, on Women's Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti."

By making cooking gas more affordable, the government aims to not only ease the financial strain on households but also contribute to a healthier living environment.

"By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring 'Ease of Living' for them," the prime minister said.

