The INDIA bloc will protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on November 5 against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The alliance demands scrapping the revision exercise, the resignation of the commissioner, and the withdrawal of his permanent immunity.

The INDIA bloc will stage a protest at Bengaluru's Freedom Park on Thursday, November 5, against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The Opposition alliance is demanding the scrapping of the SIR exercise and the CEC's resignation, alleging that constitutional institutions are being misused to undermine democracy.

Karnataka Congress leader B K Hariprasad announced the demonstration during a press conference at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office on Tuesday. He said the Bengaluru protest would continue the agitation organised by the INDIA bloc at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

"The November 5 protest at Freedom Park is a continuation of the agitation organised by the INDIA bloc at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on November 1 against the Special Intensive Revision process and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar," Hariprasad said.

He added that the alliance plans to expand its campaign across Karnataka, beginning with the state-level demonstration in Bengaluru, followed by protests at district and taluk levels.

CPI(M) state secretary K Prakash said the alliance also wants the appointment process of the Chief Election Commissioner to be made democratic and aligned with Supreme Court directions. He further demanded the withdrawal of the law granting permanent immunity to the CEC.

"Our demands include scrapping the SIR exercise, ensuring the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar and making the appointment process of the CEC democratic," Prakash said.

Several INDIA bloc leaders, including representatives of the CPI, Forward Bloc and CPI(ML), attended the press conference.