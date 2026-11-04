A Mumbai bank employee named Utsav took a spontaneous trip to Dwarka to win a friendly bet against his friend. They had challenged each other to see who could complete the Char Dham pilgrimage first.

A friendly bet between two friends turned into an unexpected pilgrimage adventure after a Mumbai-based State Bank of India (SBI) employee decided to make a last-minute trip to Dwarka to complete his Char Dham Yatra before his friend. His unusual plan, captured in an Instagram video, has gone viral, attracting more than four million views.

Utsav Kumar Jha, who works at an SBI branch in Mumbai, had challenged his friend Iteesh Kumar Rai to see who could complete the Char Dham pilgrimage first. Both had already visited three of the four sacred destinations. While Rameswaram was the only remaining destination for Iteesh, Utsav still had to visit Dwarka.

The friendly competition took an interesting turn when Utsav learnt that his friend was planning to visit Rameswaram on November 4. With just two days left to complete his pilgrimage, he decided to act quickly rather than risk losing the challenge.

In his video, Utsav explained his spontaneous travel plan, saying, "So I packed my bags, booked a premium Tatkal ticket, and took an impromptu train to Dwarka. All this just to complete Char Dham before him."

Watch the viral video here:

The video follows his journey by train, his visit to the temple and the moment he finally completed the pilgrimage at the Dwarkadhish Temple. After reaching the destination, he shared his excitement through the caption, "Char Dham ka maamla tha bhai, haar thodi sakta tha!" (It was a matter of Char Dham, brother. How could I possibly lose?)

The video received an enthusiastic response, with social media users appreciating his determination, devotion and the playful rivalry between the two friends. Several viewers congratulated him on completing the pilgrimage, while others found his last-minute travel plan entertaining.

What began as a simple competition between friends eventually became a memorable spiritual journey. Utsav's determination to reach Dwarka before his friend has struck a chord with viewers, turning an ordinary friendly bet into a viral story about friendship, faith and an unexpected adventure.