Following the car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort that killed 10 people, a nationwide high alert has been declared. Bengaluru Airport has issued a travel advisory urging passengers to arrive early as intensified security checks are underway.

Bengaluru: A powerful car blast near Delhi’s iconic Red Fort has sent shockwaves across the nation, prompting authorities to declare a high alert in cities and towns throughout India. Preliminary investigations and multiple pieces of evidence suggest that the explosion was a terrorist act aimed at destabilising national security. The blast, which occurred late on Sunday evening, claimed 12 lives and left over 20 others injured, some of them critically.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe, while police have already arrested several suspected terrorists believed to be connected to the incident. In the wake of the attack, security has been tightened nationwide, with heightened vigilance at sensitive and crowded areas such as airports, railway stations, bus terminals, and metro stations.

Bengaluru Airport Issues Advisory to Passengers

In response to the nationwide security alert, Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport has issued an important advisory to air passengers. The airport management has requested travellers to arrive well in advance of their scheduled departure times as stringent security checks have been implemented.

Owing to the intensive screening process, passengers are likely to experience delays at check-in and security counters. Authorities have urged travellers to allow sufficient time to complete the verification procedures smoothly and ensure hassle-free boarding.

“The enhanced checks are being carried out for the safety of all passengers. Arriving early will help avoid inconvenience and ensure smooth movement,” a Bengaluru Airport spokesperson said.

Scroll to load tweet…

Faridabad Terror Link Behind the Delhi Blast

The Delhi car blast appears to have a direct connection with a terror module recently uncovered in Faridabad, Haryana. On November 10, security agencies seized nearly 2,900 kilograms of explosives from the residence of a doctor in Faridabad’s Sector 56.

Three suspected terrorists, who had allegedly been operating under the guise of medical professionals, were arrested in connection with the seizure. On Sunday, two more doctors were taken into custody after investigators linked them to the Delhi blast.

According to preliminary findings, the explosives recovered from the Faridabad premises are believed to be part of the same cache used by the group that carried out the Red Fort car explosion, which killed 12 people.

Among those arrested is Dr Shaheen, a Faridabad-based doctor who allegedly headed the women’s wing of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit. Explosives were also recovered from her vehicle, further strengthening suspicions of a coordinated terror conspiracy spanning multiple states.