    Bengaluru: UP Police officer's son detained and later released at KIA for allegedly using 'Terrorist' word

    Adarsh Kumar Singh, a student from Lucknow, caused chaos on an Air India flight from Bengaluru. He refused to comply, claiming affiliation with a terrorist group. Police arrested him due to personal struggles, including academic and relationship issues. Adarsh was later released on bail after confessing.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 9:52 AM IST

    A young man identified as Adarsh Kumar Singh, hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh stirred up chaos leading to his arrest and subsequent release by the police, at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru.

    Adarsh, a graduate student at a private college in Bengaluru, found himself in hot water during a flight from to Lucknow. Eyewitnesses reported that Adarsh, son of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in Uttar Pradesh, displayed disruptive behaviour shortly after boarding the Air India flight on February 17. He was eventually escorted off the plane by airline staff, but the situation escalated when he refused to comply.

    RCB Bar & Cafe inaugurated at Bengaluru International Airport Terminal 2; see photos

    In a fit of rage, Adarsh allegedly declared himself a member of a terrorist organization, vehemently refusing to travel to Lucknow. His sudden outburst prompted security personnel to swiftly detain him and hand him over to the International Airport Police Station.

    Upon investigation, authorities uncovered personal struggles plaguing Adarsh, including academic underperformance and romantic relationship issues. He confessed during interrogation that these challenges had pushed him to act out in such a manner. Following his arrest, Adarsh was later released on bail by the authorities. 

