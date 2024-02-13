Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RCB Bar & Cafe inaugurated at Bengaluru International Airport Terminal 2; see photos

    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

    RCB inaugurated a new Bar & Café at Bengaluru International Airport Terminal 2. The café features portraits of players like Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Faf du Plessis. Prominent figures attended the ceremony, including Hina Nagarajan, Venkat Vardhan, and Hari Marar. Operations start next week, aiming to enhance business with the airport's 37M yearly footfall.

    article_image1

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans, get ready for some exciting news! Ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024, the RCB team has proudly inaugurated a new bar & café at the Bengaluru International Airport, adding to their existing café located at 1 Sobha Mall on St Mark's Road in the city.

    article_image2

    Taking to their official Twitter handle, Royal Challengers Bangalore announced the grand opening of the RCB Bar & Cafe at the Kempegowda International Airport Terminal 2. The café proudly showcases portraits of renowned players such as Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and captain Faf du Plessis, adding to the vibrant ambience for visitors.

    article_image3

    The inauguration ceremony, graced by prominent personalities including Hina Nagarajan, MD & CEO of Diageo India, Venkat Vardhan, MD & Founder of DNA Entertainment Networks, and Hari Marar, MD & CEO of Bengaluru International Airport, marked the beginning of a new culinary adventure for RCB fans.

    article_image4

    The café will commence operations next week, promising an exciting dining experience for all visitors.

    article_image5

    With the Bengaluru International Airport witnessing a footfall of over 37 million passengers last year, the addition of the RCB Bar & Café is expected to further enhance the team's business endeavours.

    article_image6

    Earlier, an Ex-player of the RCB franchise, Yuzvendra Chahal had posted an image of him standing at the RCB Bar and Cafe on St. Mark's Road in Bengaluru

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket England cricketer Rehan Ahmed faces Visa hurdle, delayed entry into India: Report osf

    England cricketer Rehan Ahmed faces Visa hurdle, delayed entry into India: Report

    N Srinivasan and Lalit Modi eye billion-pound investment in privatizing The Hundred cricket league: Report snt

    Lalit Modi and N Srinivasan eye billion-pound investment in privatizing The Hundred cricket league: Report

    cricket Australia sets sights on T20I clean sweep as clash with West Indies looms at the Perth stadium osf

    Australia sets sights on T20I clean sweep as clash with West Indies looms at the Perth stadium

    U19 World Cup 2024: Skipper Saharan, Musheer Khan and two other Indians in Team of the Tournament snt

    U-19 World Cup 2024: Skipper Saharan, Musheer Khan and two other Indians in Team of the Tournament

    cricket Irfan Pathan hints at MS Dhoni's prolonged IPL stint beyond the 2024 season (WATCH) osf

    Irfan Pathan hints at MS Dhoni's prolonged IPL stint beyond the 2024 season (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Valentines Day 2024: 7 romantic places to visit in Mumbai ATG

    Valentine's Day 2024: 7 romantic places to visit in Mumbai

    Bramayugam: Plea in HC demanding to stop release of Mammootty's film; Here's why rkn

    Bramayugam: Plea in HC demanding to stop release of Mammootty's film; Here's why

    Tennis Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz prioritises Olympic Gold over French Open title osf

    Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz prioritises Olympic Gold over French Open title

    Happy Valentines Day 2024 5 smartphones under Rs 10000 that are perfect as gift gcw

    Valentine's Day 2024: 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 you can gift

    Kerala: Accused in PSC impersonation case also impersonated in Kerala University exam, says police anr

    Kerala: Accused in PSC impersonation case also impersonated in Kerala University exam, says police

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon