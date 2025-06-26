Two Bengaluru techies were arrested for smuggling ganja hidden in jelly packets. The duo sourced the drugs via courier and sold them locally. Police seized ₹3 lakh worth of ganja, cash, and mobiles; a probe to trace the main supplier is underway.

Bengaluru: Two private company employees were arrested by Byatarayanapura police for allegedly selling ganja concealed in jelly packets across the city.

Accused held with drugs, cash, and phones

The arrested have been identified as TS Mohammed Jahid and Ismail Adnan, both residents of Nagenahalli, Hebbal. Police seized ganja worth ₹3 lakh, ₹50,000 in cash, and two mobile phones from their possession. The arrests were made following a tip-off and a subsequent raid at their residence.

Well-educated, yet involved in drug trade

Jahid holds a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) degree, and Adnan has a Bachelor of Business Management (BBM) degree. Both were employed at a private company in Bengaluru. According to police, driven by greed, the duo entered the ganja trade and are now in judicial custody.

Drugs concealed in jelly packets sold for profit

Investigations revealed that they sourced ganja from a known peddler, who remains at large. The contraband was delivered via courier, after which the duo repackaged it into jelly packets and sold each for ₹5,000 to ₹6,000.

Police have launched an investigation to trace and apprehend the main supplier behind the operation.